ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Margarita Valle was arrested Sunday morning at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental while waiting for her flight home to Davao City
NUJP, Facebook
PNP frees Davao Today columnist, says arrest a case of ‘mistaken identity’
(Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has released veteran community journalist Margarita Valle, whose arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

Valle, 61, was released at 9:30 p.m. Sunday after the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Zamboanga Peninsula said a witness confirmed the Davao Today columnist was not the actual subject of the warrant.

Valle was arrested Sunday morning at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental while waiting for her flight home to Davao City based on arrest warrants for charges of multiple murder, quadruple frustrated murder and damage to government property.

In a press briefing Monday, CIDG chief Major General Oscar Amador Corpus noted the incident was a “normal police procedure” but said the agency is investigating what happened.

“I have already directed the regional field unit chief in Region 9 to submit a complete report on how it began. It was an information, project referred to us by our [military] counterparts. All police units, including the CIDG, provided police assistance,” Corpus said in a mix of English and Filipino.

PNP: File a complaint

PNP chief Oscar Albayalde said the agency would assist Valle in filing a complaint if she felt violated while under custody.

“Kung meron siyang complaint, kung may viniolate sa SOP namin, we’ll not hesitate to file charges against our people,” Albayalde said.

(If she has complaints, if our SOP was violated, we’ll not hesitate to file charges against our people.)

He also noted that cases of mistaken identity in arrests are “very rare.”

“Our law enforcers di naman kilala ‘yung subjects. ‘Yung complainant ‘yung nakakikilala sa subject usually. Ito they base their actions on their informant kaya nangyari ‘yan,” Albayalde explained.

(Our law enforcers do not know the subjects, it’s the complainant who knows them usually. The police base their actions on the informant that’s why it happened.)

In a statement Monday, Davao Today said elements of CIDG took Valle “by force at Laguindingan Airport and held incommunicado.”

‘Shoot now, ask later’

Davao Today and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines stressed that cases of mistaken identity should not happen to anyone, noting the climate of impunity has worsened in the country.

“We firmly believe that individuals must not be subjects to mistaken identity. We have already seen and proven its dangers and perils, especially when the administration launched its ‘Oplan Tokhang,’” Davao Today said.

It added that the government must review its guideline on serving arrest warrant and searches to prevent such mistakes from happening to anyone.

For NUJP, the arrest of Valle was a “criminal abduction of a journalist.”

“How else do authorities explain why Ms. Valle was held incommunicado for hours even as the police issued a statement saying she was facing multiple crimes from decades ago, only to admit they had the wrong person? This is the equivalent of ‘shoot now, ask questions later,’” NUJP said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte not needed for Church’s 500th year — bishops
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The Catholic Church will celebrate the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines in 2021 even without the support of President...
Headlines
Tordesillas on Duterte claim: I didn't ask for money even when I had cancer
1 day ago
Journalist Ellen Tordesillas on Saturday evening said she does not have cancer and has not been asking sources for money as...
Headlines
Duterte questioned Xi over Chinese vessels around Pagasa
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte says he questioned the swarming of Chinese ships around the Philippines’ Pag-asa Island in the South...
Headlines
Scout Ranger to Tulfo: Amnesia is a despicable disease
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
An alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) shared on Facebook a photo taken years ago of Erwin Tulfo with members...
Headlines
DFA hits UN rights probe
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has rejected the call of United Nations rights experts for an independent investigation...
Headlines
Latest
14 hours ago
Presidency a gift, no need to covet it – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
He still has three years to go before he steps down, but President Duterte already has an advice to his successors.
Headlines
14 hours ago
Malabon teacher rides boat to school
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
In Malabon, where the flood in a disputed area has not subsided for 15 years, Noel Alicaba takes a boat daily to attend...
Headlines
14 hours ago
PNP probes ‘ghost’ dialysis fees
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is conducting its own probe of WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. for allegedly...
Headlines
14 hours ago
‘Rising incidents of e-violence vs female students alarming’
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima has expressed concern over the rising incidents of electronic violence against female students...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Duterte says he has lost faith in media
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has claimed to have lost his trust in the media as he scored journalists for picking up what he described...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with