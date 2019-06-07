Minority senators 'stripped' of committee chairmanships — Drilon

MANILA, Philippines — Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon lamented how minority senators failed to retain committee chairmanships.

Drilon, however, acknowledged that chairmanship of committees in the Senate is a call of the majority.

"I am sadenned. I had hoped that the quity of the incumbent rule also applies to the committees chaired by the minority senators," Drilon said Friday.

Senate President Tito Sotto earlier confirmed that 95% of the scramble for Senate committee chairmanships had been resolved.

Sotto made this decaration after a dinner hosted by Sen. Manny Pacquiao in his Makati residence Wednesday night.

According to Sotto, Senator-elect Imee Marcos wants to head the committee on justice currently headed by Sen. Leila de Lima while Senator-elect Pia Cayetano is seeking chairmanship of the committee on women headed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Despite losing their current committees, minority senators will maintain its resolve in scrutinizing every proposed measure in the higher chamber, the Senate minority leader said.

"That we are stripped of the committees we now head (except for Consti) will not diminish our resolve [to] scrutinize every measure and act as a fiscalizer," Drilon said.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, who will retain chairmanship of the committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, is the lone minority senator who will keep his committee, based on Drilon's statement.

If there will be a conflict of choice on chairmanships among the majority bloc, Sotto said other committees will be offered to minority senators.

Senate committee assignments will be confirmed in a voting when the 18th Congress on July 22. — Patricia Lourdes Viray