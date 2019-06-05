Duterte issues formal order on Marcos jewelry auction

MANILA, Philippines — With the go signal from Malacañang, the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) said it may begin auctioning off within the year P704.8 million worth of jewelry of former first lady Imelda Marcos.

The jewelry collection of Marcos was part of the ill-gotten wealth seized by the PCGG following the ouster of her dictator husband Ferdinand Marcos in a generally bloodless military-backed civilian uprising in February 1986.

PCGG acting chairman Reynold Munsayac yesterday confirmed receiving a memorandum from the office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea giving the agency the go ahead for the auction.

“But we will also ensure that everything is in order and that the proper disposal guidelines are followed,” Munsayac said.

“PCGG will abide by the instructions of the Office of the President and coordinate with all agencies concerned to ensure that the disposal will be in accordance with law and established rules,” he added.

The Office of the President, in a letter, has relayed to the PCGG President Duterte’s position favoring the auction.

“(The) OP has officially informed PCGG that it interposes no objections to the proposed activities relative to the disposal of the Marcos Jewelry Collections, subject to compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations,” Medialdea said.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said there should be no more obstacles to the sale of the jewelry.

“PCGG should now undertake the process of auctioning the Marcos jewelries,” Panelo said at a press briefing.

Proceeds of the sale, he said, shall apply “to everything that will benefit the people by way of whatever projects.”

But he stressed he would double-check a provision in the law that mandates the use of the proceeds of the sale of Marcos’ ill-gotten wealth only for land reform and reparation of martial law victims.

At the start of his term, Duterte had openly declared his wish for the abolition of the PCGG but Congress rejected efforts to dissolve the agency with a new law strengthening the Office of the Solicitor General.