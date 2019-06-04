ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
This file photo shows the sun setting at Manila Bay.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Philippines to experience longest day of the year on June 21
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — June 21 is going to be a long day—literally.

Filipinos will experience the longest day and the shortest night of the year on June 21, state weather bureau Pagasa said.

The occurrence called summer solstice will fall on June 21 at 11:54 p.m. (Philippine time), according to Pagasa’s astronomical diary.

Residents of Metro Manila will experience 13 hours of daylight, according to a tweet report of The STAR. The sun will rise at 5:28 a.m. and it will set at 6:28 p.m.

The state weather bureau explained that summer solstice is the time when the sun attains its greatest declination of +23.5 degrees and passes directly overhead at noon for all observers at latitude 23.5 degrees north, which is known as the Tropic of Cancer.

The event also marks the start of the apparent southward movement of the sun in the ecliptic, Pagasa added.

Summer solstice is the opposite of winter solstice, which occurs on December 21 or 22 of every year. The Philippines and other countries in the northern hemisphere will experience their longest night and shortest day on this event. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

