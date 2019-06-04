Hontiveros: Senate minority to seek ‘issue-based’ alliances with majority bloc

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate’s small minority bloc is eyeing to forge “issue-based” alliances with “independent-minded” colleagues from the majority in the 18th Congress, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Tuesday.

The May midterm polls saw the resounding loss of opposition candidates after no one from the Otso Diretso managed to snag a seat in the upper chamber, leaving the Senate minority bloc with only four members: Hontiveros, Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan and Leila de Lima who is detained on drug charges.

In an interview on ANC, Hontiveros vowed the Senate minority would continue its role as fiscalizer despite being reduced in number.

“We may be bloodied but we are unbowed… Our loss in the midterm Senate elections will only inspire us to fight better, harder,” she said.

Hontiveros said the four-member bloc would form “issue-based alliances” with senators from the majority.

“We will continue to seek issue-based alliances sa mga colleagues namin sa majority lalo na ‘yung mga mas independent-minded on particular bills, resolutions [at] department budgets na i-de-debate namin taun-taon,” she said.

(We will continue to seek issue-based alliances with our colleagues from the majority, especially those who are more independent-minded on particular bills, resolutions and department budgets that we deliberate every year.)

The lawmaker added the minority would also forge this alliance with citizen organizations.

No complaint vs Sotto's leadership

Hontiveros also said the Senate minority has no complaint on the leadership of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III despite their disagreements over some issues.

“Nakikita ko ‘yung effort niyang makipag-ugnayan sa lahat ng miyembro ng Senado pati sa amin sa minority in a fair and professional way. Nakikita ko rin ‘yung effort niya na panindigan kahit papaano ‘yung independence at integridad ng Senado,” she said.

(I see his effort to coordinate with all members of the Senate, including the minority, in a fair and professional way. I also see his effort to maintain in a way the independence and integrity of the Senate.)

The name of Senate elections topnotcher Sen. Cynthia Villar has been floated to contest the leadership of Sotto in the upper chamber.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico