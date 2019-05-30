ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Last week, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales was denied entry to Hong Kong, presumably due to the communication she filed against China's Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court.
The STAR/Rudy Santos, File
Morales camp claims cyber attacks after ICC submission
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:54 p.m.) — The camp of former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales raised alarms that they might be under cyber attack after submitting a communication against Chinese President Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court (ICC) last March 15.

Lawyer Anne Marie Corominas, Morales' legal counsel, disclosed that they had received a new response from the ICC on their submission.

"We found out about it via email. It was a little delayed in reaching us because we have been having problems with our emails," Corominas told CNN Philippines' "The Source" Thursday morning.

Morales' legal counsel received the email dated May 20 from the ICC on May 22, a day after the former Ombudsman was denied entry to Hong Kong, presumably due to the communication filed before the ICC.

Corominas said she had received a letter from the Office of the Prosecutor, stating that the office is analyzing the allegations identified against Chinese officials in the communication.

"The purpose of the analysis is whether to see if the alleged crimes are within the jurisdiction of the court, and that if they do, then that would open a preliminary examination," Corominas said, reading an excerpt of the ICC prosecutor's response.

Corominas, who also worked under Malacañang when the Philippines' filed a United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea arbitration against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, bared that they had also experienced cyber attacks after filing the first South China Sea case.

"I was an assistant secretary and headed legal and international affairs during the time of President (Noynoy) Aquino in Malacañang so I was part of the first case against China and maybe it can be publicly said now but right after we filed the first case [January 2013] we were under constant cyber attack," Corominas said in the television interview.

According to Corominas, Malacañang's official email system would always crash due to cyber attacks. This occurred for a year.

Morales also claimed that she has been receiving suspicious messages, which supposedly came from her friends.

"I have become paranoid, as far as I am concerned, because sometimes I receive some messages from friends but the style of the messages would indicate that it did not come from my friend," Morales said in the same interview.

Morales' legal counsel also revealed that their phone calls were being intercepted by the Chinese.

Corominas recalled one incident when she was working under Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio while the South China Sea arbitartion was ongoing.

"I missed a phone call from Justice Carpio and what happened then was I asked, of course, the person that was in the car with me if they could hit redial... and it was a Chinese lady that was answering," Corominas said.

Morales, along with former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, submitted the communication against China's Xi in March, days before the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute took effect on March 17.

Del Rosario and Morales asked the ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to conduct a preliminary examination to "apprise itself of Chinese crimes committed not only against the Filipino people, but also against people of other nations, which crimes are already known to the international community."

CONCHITA CARPIO MORALES CYBER ATTACKS SOUTH CHINA SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace rebukes envoy over ‘pabuya’ remark
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday rebuked Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V for saying that a large number of Cabinet members are...
Headlines
Lawyer Kapunan indicted for slander over remarks vs UST law dean
19 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted lawyer Lorna Kapunan for slander over her remarks against University of Santo Tomas...
Headlines
Frigates from South Korea buy-one take-one
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The Philippine Navy (PN) has acquired two of the most advanced frigates in the world today from South Korea for the price...
Headlines
‘Duterte’s US trip likely before term ends’
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is likely to visit the United States before the end of his term, according to Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
Duterte declares June 5 as regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr
1 day ago
Malacañang announced the suspension of classes and work nationwide on June 5 for Eid’l Fitr.
Headlines
Latest
4 hours ago
15 more Filipinos, including minors, repatriated from Libya
4 hours ago
The repatriates are expected to arrive in Manila by Thursday afternoon.
Headlines
13 hours ago
World Health Organization clarifies ‘burnout’ not a disease
13 hours ago
The World Health Organization said Tuesday that “burnout” remains an “occupational phenomenon” that...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Facebook, Google face House probe for Bikoy videos
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
Social media platforms Facebook and Google are facing an investigation by the House of Representatives in connection with...
Headlines
13 hours ago
June 5 declared as Eid’l Fitr holiday
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
In order to bring religious and cultural significance to Eid’l Fitr, President Duterte has declared June 5 as a regular...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Senate ratifies Philippines-Indonesia deal on exclusive economic zones overlap
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Senate has concurred with the ratification of the agreement between the Philippines and Indonesia to end the dispute over...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with