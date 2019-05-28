ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Department of Health said that imposing higher taxes on tobacco and alcohol products is an effective way to lower the number of smokers and alcohol drinkers in the country.
DOH/FB
DOH: Higher taxes 'most effective' way to curb smoking, drinking
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 7:33pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Health on Tuesday said that imposing higher taxes on tobacco and alcohol products is an effective way to lower the number of smokers and alcohol drinkers in the country.

"There are many ways of decreasing the consumption of tobacco and alcohol but it has been proven worldwide that the best practice, the best and most effective way to do it is really to increase the prices by increasing the taxes," DOH Undersecretary Rolando Domingo said in an interview with CNN’s "MedTalk".

"The higher the taxes are the less people who will be able to consume and afford these products, and it will have better health benefits for all of us," he added.

Last week, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, in a closed-door meeting with senators, appealed for the passage of new round of "sin" taxes before the 17th Congress adjourns in June.

READ: DOF prods Senate: Increase sin taxes

The Department of Finance proposed to add P60 excise tax on every pack of cigarettes and additional P40 excise tax for every liter of alcohol. He cited the need to fund the Universal Health Care law in pleading for the excise tax.

Fewer smokers after 'sin' tax raised

The government implemented the Sin Tax Law measure in 2013.

The DOH said that helped lowered the smoking prevalence in the country to 23 percent from 29 percent.

Domingo added that the money collected from the measure helped the DOH build hospitals and pay medical bills.

"It worked really well for the first five years, but now people are earning so much more money it's more than a tax increase, so the young children who couldn't afford cigarettes before can afford it with their allowance because the prices have not gone up in the past five years," Domingo said.

The DOH is expecting around 200,000 new smokers every year that’s why it is pushing for imposition of higher taxes on tobacco and alcohol.

He said cited that the government spends around P210 billion every year to treat patients with decease caused by tobacco so he said decreasing the number of smokers would also lessen the government’s cost.

"Sin taxes work for everybody. We're here to protect your health — we want you to indulge less in products that will kill you and at the same time get the money that will help us give universal healthcare to all the Filipinos," he said.

Dominguez and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a joint statement said that raising the taxes would “close a cumulative funding gap estimated at around P426 billion over the next five years for the full and proper implementation of the Universal Health Care program.”

READ: DOH, DOF make final push for higher sin taxes

Duterte signed UHC program into law last February. Under the law, all Filipinos will automatically be enrolled in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. —Rosette Adel

ALCOHOL DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TOBACCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trash to be shipped back to Canada after fumigation
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
All of the 69 remaining containers of garbage from Canada have arrived in Subic for fumigation before being shipped back to...
Headlines
Makati court resumes Trillanes rebellion trial after eight-year break
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Makati court revived the trial nearly eight years after it dismissed the case against Trillanes citing President Benigno...
Headlines
Japan trip could be 'reward' for Cabinet after admin poll victory
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
"It's a reward for the elections. Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government for land reform? There is...
Headlines
'Bikoy' no-show at preliminary investigation for estafa case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy,” nor his legal counsel did not attend the first preliminary investigation...
Headlines
Duterte in Japan: P300 billion deals to be signed
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
More than 20 business deals worth almost P300 billion are expected to be signed during President Duterte’s visit here,...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
File SOCE on time, 2019 election bets told
3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Tuesday reminded all the candidates of the 2019 local and national elections to file their...
Headlines
3 hours ago
UP Law Alumni Association tags Morales' HK detention as China's 'strong-arming'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Law Alumni Association said that detention of  former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales,...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Police back to 'normal' alert level except in Mindanao
3 hours ago
On Tuesday, Police General Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, said that the downgrading comes “after a series of major ev...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Japan ready to help with Philippines' security needs, Phl envoy says
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Manila and Tokyo have consistently called for a peaceful and rules-based resolution to territorial and maritime disputes in...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Duterte won't be meeting emperor during Japan trip
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte would not have the chance to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito during his visit here because of...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with