Optometrists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 394 out of 423 passed the Optometrists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Optometry in N. C. R. last September 2026.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Optometrists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on Sept. 28, 2026 & ff. days (Written) and OCT. 5, 2026 & ff. days (Practical) released on October 15, 2026