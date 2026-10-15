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Exam Results

Optometrists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
October 15, 2026 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 394 out of 423 passed the Optometrists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Optometry in N. C. R. last September 2026.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Optometrists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held on Sept. 28, 2026 & ff. days (Written) and OCT. 5, 2026 & ff. days (Practical) released on October 15, 2026

EXAM RESULTS
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Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination

September 29, 2026 - 11:00am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 842 out of 1,482 passed the Geodetic Engineers Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan,...
September 29, 2026 - 11:00am
Exam Results
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Psychometricians Licensure Examination

September 24, 2026 - 12:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission  announces that 14,146 out of 15,423 passed the Psychometricians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in 17 testing centers all over the Philippines this...
September 24, 2026 - 12:00pm
Exam Results
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Psychologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination

September 22, 2026 - 10:00am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 490 out of 560 passed the Psychologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro,...
September 22, 2026 - 10:00am
Exam Results
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Nurses Licensure Examination

September 19, 2026 - 1:00am
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 28,652 out of 37,359 passed the Nurses Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in 26 testing centers all over the Philippines last August and...
September 19, 2026 - 1:00am
Exam Results
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