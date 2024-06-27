^

Exam Results

Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2024 | 6:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 8 out ofbpassed the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Doha, Qatar; and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 18, 2024 released on June 27, 2024

1        BINAGATAN, NINA MIA  JACALAN

2        CARIAGA, VALENTIN  QUIJANO

3        NOVISTEROS, MA. RENET VICTORIA  SUICANO

4        PADUA, REYMA  GAMMAD

5        SOLICAR, MEZAHAB  GODINEZ

6        SUSANO, EMELYN  CABANELA

7        TENERIFE, DANILO  PABLO

8        VILLONES, CHARLOTTE  LUDOVICE

