Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 8 out ofbpassed the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Doha, Qatar; and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 18, 2024 released on June 27, 2024

1 BINAGATAN, NINA MIA JACALAN

2 CARIAGA, VALENTIN QUIJANO

3 NOVISTEROS, MA. RENET VICTORIA SUICANO

4 PADUA, REYMA GAMMAD

5 SOLICAR, MEZAHAB GODINEZ

6 SUSANO, EMELYN CABANELA

7 TENERIFE, DANILO PABLO

8 VILLONES, CHARLOTTE LUDOVICE