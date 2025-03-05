Blackpink's Lisa honored to be first K-pop star to perform at Oscars

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink's Lisa is honored that she performed at the 97th Academy Awards.

On her Instagram account, Lisa posted photos of her enjoying the event.

"First time at the Oscars and it was such an incredible experience," she said.

"I was so honored to be performing alongside so many empowering artists. Thank you @theacademy for this unforgettable night," she added.

Lisa made history as the first K-pop idol to perform at the Oscars.

She sang her own rendition of "Live and Let Die" by Wings as part of the James Bond tribute during the awards night.

She was joined by Doja Cat who performed "Diamonds Are Forever," and Raye who performed "Skyfall."

Lisa recently collaborated with Doja Cat and Raye for her single "Born Again" released last February.

