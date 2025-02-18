Police reveal Kim Sae Ron's cause of death â€” reports

Police reveal Kim Sae Ron's cause of death — reports

Trigger warning: suicide

MANILA, Philippines — More reports are emerging about South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron who was found dead in her Seoul residence over the weekend. She was 24 years old.

According to multiple news outlets, authorities say Kim's cause of is being ruled as a suicide, though no note or will was left behind.

Yonhap News Agency previously reported that Kim was found at her home by a friend who reported the discovery to police, who then said there was no sign of foul play.

Sae-ron is best known for her role in 2010's "The Man from Nowhere," in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent, winning the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.

In her career, Kim displayed versatility in a range of acting roles and won several other film awards.

However, it came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022 where she was fined 20 million won (over P800,000) and since struggled to land a new role, last appearing in 2023's "Bloodhounds" on Netflix — with reports from Agence France-Presse

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).

