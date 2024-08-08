P-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines

The first batch of K-pop Academy participants during their recital last August 3, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group KAIA was among the mentors of the first K-pop Academy in the Philippines by the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC).

The K-pop Academy was held from July 5 to August 2 and it culminated in a recital last August 3.

Students of the first batch went though a program that includes singing and dancing that immersed them in the world of K-pop. Apart from KAIA, the mentors also included K-pop dance crew Auspicious and Ace Dance Studio Founder and Director Ciel Go.

The Boy Group Dance danced to The Boyz's "Thrill Ride," while the Girl Dance Group performed Twice's "Yes or Yes."

“Congratulations once again, and we hope you continue to shine and pursue your dreams and goals with the same passion and determination that brought you here today,” said KCC Director Kim Myeongjin during his opening remarks.

KCC said it plans to make the K-pop Academy an annual event and shared that it will return for another edition next year.

