Korean Wave


Blackpink's Rosé tested positive for COVID-19




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 1:05pm
 





Blackpink's RosÃ© tested positive for COVID-19
The promotional image of Blackpink member Rosé for "The Show"
Roseanne Park via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — YG Entertainment announced that Blackpink member Rosé tested positive for COVID-19. 


In a report by Soompi, YG Entertainment disclosed that other members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa meanwhile tested negative. 


“Blackpink’s Rosé took a PCR test before her [overseas] departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities,” it read.


The talent agency also said that all the members are already fully vaccinated. 


YG also asked fans to pray for Rose’s speedy recovery. 


“We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rosé’s rapid recovery as well as the Blackpink members who are active globally,” it said.


