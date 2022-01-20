



















































 












Korean Wave


Bigger BTS pop-up store now open in Manila




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 2:44pm
 





Bigger BTS pop-up store now open in Manila
A bigger BTS pop-up store is now open in SM Megamall.
MANILA, Philippines — Huge alert for Army members!


A bigger BTS pop-up store is now open in SM Megamall.


With the huge success of the BTS pop-up store last year, "BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS" is now available in Metro Manila at the upper ground floor of SM Megamall's Building B, which will run until March 31.


The store showcases new official BTS merchandise, ranging from apparel to household items. It highlights exclusive items inspired by BTS's greatest hits such as "Dynamite," "Mic Drop," "Boy with Luv," "DNA," and "Idol." Stationery and accessories with BTS branding are also available.


The "BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS" also allows you to have photo opportunity in front of a backdrop with a neon "I Purple You" signage.


Advance registration is required through the online booking platform Morningkall to limit the number of people inside the store, in accordance to safety protocols due to the current COVID-19 situation. Slot bookings can be made through https://2022btspopupasia.morningkall.com every Wednesday at 1 p.m. One slot is good for two persons. Only one booking can be made per account per day.


