Korean Wave

                        
CL drops debut album 'Alpha'

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 4:38pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
CL drops debut album âAlphaâ
CL
MANILA, Philippines — Anointed as K-pop’s “baddest” female, CL is ready to take on the world as an independent artist with her much-awaited debut album, “Alpha.”



Recently, the former rapper and lead vocalist of the trailblazing group 2NE1 dropped a new teaser video detailing that the entire album will be released today, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. KST. 



Prior to this, the K-Pop star unveiled the tracklist of her album with a total of 11 tracks, including her previously released singles “Spicy” and “Lover Like Me.” The eminent album includes “Chuck,” “Kai,” “Tie a Cherry,” “Paradise,” “Let It,” “My Way,” “Hwa,” “Siren” and “5 Star.”



Marking "Alpha's" debut is the release of a music video for “Tie a Cherry."



 






 



Last month, the legendary K-pop star also made headlines when she appeared at the Met Gala 2021, wearing an Alexander Wang denim robe, worn over white briefs. True to this year’s Met Gala theme: “American Independence,” CL delivered something that can only be described as an “American staple.” 



Most K-pop groups usually only have a 10-year run, after which, they will either take a hiatus or will come back with fresh music. Coming back with a new album and no label is a different story, and this is how CL is breaking the norm; going against the K-pop system that often suggests that without an influential agency backing them up, their career isn’t going anywhere. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

