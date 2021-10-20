CL drops debut album ‘Alpha’

MANILA, Philippines — Anointed as K-pop’s “baddest” female, CL is ready to take on the world as an independent artist with her much-awaited debut album, “Alpha.”

Recently, the former rapper and lead vocalist of the trailblazing group 2NE1 dropped a new teaser video detailing that the entire album will be released today, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. KST.

Prior to this, the K-Pop star unveiled the tracklist of her album with a total of 11 tracks, including her previously released singles “Spicy” and “Lover Like Me.” The eminent album includes “Chuck,” “Kai,” “Tie a Cherry,” “Paradise,” “Let It,” “My Way,” “Hwa,” “Siren” and “5 Star.”

Marking "Alpha's" debut is the release of a music video for “Tie a Cherry."

Last month, the legendary K-pop star also made headlines when she appeared at the Met Gala 2021, wearing an Alexander Wang denim robe, worn over white briefs. True to this year’s Met Gala theme: “American Independence,” CL delivered something that can only be described as an “American staple.”

Most K-pop groups usually only have a 10-year run, after which, they will either take a hiatus or will come back with fresh music. Coming back with a new album and no label is a different story, and this is how CL is breaking the norm; going against the K-pop system that often suggests that without an influential agency backing them up, their career isn’t going anywhere.