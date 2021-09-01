Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss

MANILA, Philippines — "Hello, Abyss." Dara's Instagram post on September 1 with this caption and her black and white portrait confirmed her signing with Abyss.

Dara, also known as Sandara Park, has signed with Abyss after leaving YG Entertainment last May. The agency handles the likes of former Wonder Girls member Sunmi and GOT7 member Bambam.

Dara's signing with Abyss, however, has a more personal meaning for the Korean pop star.

According to reports, Dara chose to sign with Abyss because of her relationship with the manager, whose name was not revealed, who discovered her in the Philippines.

Dara gained popularity after joining ABS-CBN's reality talent search "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the Philippines, signed with YG Entertainment shortly after, and debuted as part of the K-pop quartet 2NE1 in 2009. The group disbanded in 2016.

Members of the group have recently been active in their own careers with Minzy releasing her solo single "Te Amo" in June. Park Bom released hers titled "Do Re Mi Fa Sol" in March, and CL dropped "Spicy" last month and her "Alpha" album in October.