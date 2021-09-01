







































































 




   

   









Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss
In this July 29, 2018 photo, Korean singer and actress Dara Park waves at her Filipino fans at the Penshoppe Fancon.
Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2021 - 4:37pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — "Hello, Abyss." Dara's Instagram post on September 1 with this caption and her black and white portrait confirmed her signing with Abyss.



Dara, also known as Sandara Park, has signed with Abyss after leaving YG Entertainment last May. The agency handles the likes of former Wonder Girls member Sunmi and GOT7 member Bambam.



Dara's signing with Abyss, however, has a more personal meaning for the Korean pop star.



Dara gained popularity after joining ABS-CBN's reality talent search "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the Philippines, signed with YG Entertainment shortly after, and debuted as part of the K-pop quartet 2NE1 in 2009. The group disbanded in 2016.



Members of the group have recently been active in their own careers with Minzy releasing her solo single "Te Amo" in June. Park Bom released hers titled "Do Re Mi Fa Sol" in March, and CL dropped "Spicy" last month and her "Alpha" album in October.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The supposed "romance" between Lee Min-ho and former Momoland member Yeonwoo is cut short as the actor's agency immediately...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Hit Korean zombie flick "Train To Busan" trended on Twitter Philippines today as many Internet users reacted on its planned...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, thanked their Filipino fans for welcoming them and their music...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 TWICE to perform on GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
TWICE to perform on GMA-7


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
TWICE, one of South Korea's most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications launched the BTS Special Edition Prepaid Kit on Friday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
Hyun Bin leads another "operation" — to the delight of his fans.

                                                         


      

         

            
