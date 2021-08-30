'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions

MANILA, Philippines — Hit Korean zombie flick "Train To Busan" trended on Twitter Philippines today as many Internet users reacted on its planned US remake.

The mixed reactions came with the trending hashtag #TrainToBusan in the United States. It eventually became trending in Twitter Philippines with the same sentiments from netizens who reacted about the news back in February.

Some of the netizens found humor and connected the news about the first white-tailed deer in Ohio, United States testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

It is not the first time that an animal had been reported to have contracted the virus. Dogs, cats, tigers and lions have tested positive for the virus.

Hear me out..... Just watch Train to Busan https://t.co/bu4k45iB1f — Snarls in Charge ???????? ????????????????????????????‍?? (@The_Gabagool_) August 29, 2021

NO. Train to Busan is a MASTERPIECE. Make your own damn zombie movie, leave this slice of perfection ALONE. https://t.co/pb2qvcDCKS — Christie Golden (@ChristieGolden) August 29, 2021

“dyan nag umpisa ang lahat” - Train to Busan https://t.co/Lo5M5ncSeb — paul (@dpbaebyeex__) August 30, 2021

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that New Line Cinema tapped Indonesian filmmaker, producer and screenwriter Timo Tjahjanto as the US remake's director.

News of its remake came in the same year of its release when French studio Gaumont reportedly got the right to remake "Train To Busan" to English.

"Train to Busan" is a hit 2016 film set mainly in a moving train carrying uninfected people struggling to survive a horde of zombies onboard on their way to Busan in South Korea.

Train to Busan >>> Train to Nevada or whatever they come up with ???? https://t.co/7oXsHgoRTI — Vishnu Pisharody (@iamvishnupish) August 30, 2021