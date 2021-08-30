







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions
Scene from 'Train to Busan'
Next Entertainment World, RedPeter Film

                     

                        

                           
'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2021 - 4:56pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hit Korean zombie flick "Train To Busan" trended on Twitter Philippines today as many Internet users reacted on its planned US remake.



The mixed reactions came with the trending hashtag #TrainToBusan in the United States. It eventually became trending in Twitter Philippines with the same sentiments from netizens who reacted about the news back in February.



Some of the netizens found humor and connected the news about the first white-tailed deer in Ohio, United States testing positive for COVID-19 last week.



It is not the first time that an animal had been reported to have contracted the virus.  Dogs, cats, tigers and lions have tested positive for the virus.



 






 






 






 



Earlier this year, Deadline reported that New Line Cinema tapped Indonesian filmmaker, producer and screenwriter Timo Tjahjanto as the US remake's director.



News of its remake came in the same year of its release when French studio Gaumont reportedly got the right to remake "Train To Busan" to English.



"Train to Busan" is a hit 2016 film set mainly in a moving train carrying uninfected people struggling to survive a horde of zombies onboard on their way to Busan in South Korea.



 






 




                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TRAIN TO BUSAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, thanked their Filipino fans for welcoming them and their music...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TWICE to perform on GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
TWICE to perform on GMA-7


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
TWICE, one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications launched the BTS Special Edition Prepaid Kit on Friday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Hyun Bin leads another "operation" — to the delight of his fans.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Sue Ramirez thanked fans who think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Apart from Lisa, some people also noticed her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SuperM hosts virtual concert, fan meet across Asia
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
SuperM hosts virtual concert, fan meet across Asia


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
Amid absences due to military duty and quarantine, SuperM still managed to delight their fans in Asia last Saturday, August...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with