Blackpink to hold 5th anniversary pop-up event

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean girl group Blackpink celebrates their fifth anniversary with their fans by holding a pop-up exhibition later this August.



The group’s agency announced that the pop-up event will intend to showcase the group’s achievements in their career for the last five years. Apart from the main physical exhibition, the pop-up will be accompanied by a series of online events.



It will be held at YG Entertainment’s headquarters and will last from August 21 to 30. The pop-up will be free of charge but reservations shall be made in accordance with the South Korean government’s social distancing guidelines.



This event is a part of Blackpink’s “4+1 project,” a series of activities and celebrations that will mark their commemoration of their five years together.



In accordance with this project, the group has recently released their documentary film “BLACKPINK: The Movie,” which highlighted their journey with their musical career. They will also have another batch of global screenings of this feature film.



Blackpink has also recently collaborated with PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, having in-game items and themed map elements. With the popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they will have a custom themed island which fans could enjoy.



The fans have a lot to expect as the group has a lot in store for their half-a-decade celebration.