New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul

MANILA, Philippines — A new museum in Seoul, South Korea dedicated to K-pop opened to the public. It allows visitors to explore artists' music and their stage performances.

On two underground floors of the new HYBE headquarters in the Yongsan district, HYBE INSIGHT is a cultural complex exhibiting content featuring K-pop artists ? such as BTS,

Tomorrow X Together (TXT), ENHYPEN, GFriend and Seventeen.

Under the three main themes of "sound," "movement" and "story," the museum attempts to show the power of music and suggests different ways to appreciate it.

— Video courtesy of HYBE Insight, video editing by Ritz L. Ignacio