







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul
Under the three main themes of "sound," "movement" and "story," the museum attempts to show the power of music and suggests different ways to appreciate it.
HYBE Insight, screenshots

                     

                        

                           
New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ritz L. Ignacio (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 5:02pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A new museum in Seoul, South Korea dedicated to K-pop opened to the public. It allows visitors to explore artists' music and their stage performances.



On two underground floors of the new HYBE headquarters in the Yongsan district, HYBE INSIGHT is a cultural complex exhibiting content featuring K-pop artists ? such as BTS,

Tomorrow X Together (TXT), ENHYPEN, GFriend and Seventeen.



Under the three main themes of "sound," "movement" and "story," the museum attempts to show the power of music and suggests different ways to appreciate it. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by @gime.ignacio.perez_








 



— Video courtesy of HYBE Insight, video editing by Ritz L. Ignacio


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      SEVENTEEN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Hallyu superstar Son Ye-jin sat with her fans for the Smart-hosted fan virtual event on its website, Smart Hallyu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Son Ye-jin came to the Philippines a long time ago and based on that experience, she said she could live here.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks


                              

                                                                  By JÃ¼rgen Hecker,JÃ¼rgen Hecker |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Cannes was shaken Friday by a South Korean virus flick about a bio-terrorist attack on a passenger plane.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean mega-hit "Gangnam Style" may be taken off gym playlists in the greater Seoul region -- but K-pop giants BTS can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Music knows no boundaries for K-pop superstar Ailee as she gets out of her comfort zone to sing a Filipino ballad, a karaoke...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackpink thanks fans for Globe fan event
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
Blackpink thanks fans for Globe fan event


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Blackpink relayed their message of love and appreciation to Filipino Blinks after the recently concluded "Show You Like That:...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with