Blackpink thanks fans for Globe fan event
Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa.
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 11:46am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink relayed their message of love and appreciation to Filipino Blinks after the recently concluded "Show You Like That: An Exclusive Show for the Ultimate Globe Fans" event by Globe Kmmunity held last June 18.



Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa specifically mentioned their longing for fan interaction.



“In the video you guys said that 'We’ll always stay forever with Blackpink,' and I want you guys to know that we’re always thinking of you and counting the days until we can come see you again. So let’s all cheer up and get through this together. I miss you guys so much,” said Jennie.



Jisoo shared her sentiment and thanked Globe for making it possible to connect with their fans in the country.



“Thanks to Globe for making this possible so that we can meet our fans in the Philippines. It made me realize how much our fans miss us and how much we miss them,” said Jisoo.



Rosé, who is busy with her solo gigs, shared her delight when she saw the cover videos shown during the event. She also thanked them for the gifts sent to them through the balikbayan box which they unravelled through an unboxing session.



“Thank you for the lovely gifts, the wonderful cover videos, and the sweetest messages. All these made me want to see our fans even more. I had such a great time, and thanks to Globe for organizing this event for us,” said Rosé.



The group's most popular dancer, Lisa, echoed all of her fellow Blackpink members.



“I’m so sad that [this event is] over but glad that we were able to do so many things together. Thank you all and I miss you so much,” said Lisa.



The exclusive show featured the girls unboxing a balikbayan box filled with Filipino items, designing their own Globe At Home x Blackpink WiFi modems, and reacting to the cover dances of their fans.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

