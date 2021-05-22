One proud ARMY: Paulo Coelho congratulates BTS for breaking own record

MANILA, Philippines — Brazilian author Paulo Coelho showed that he is a proud member of the BTS' ARMY, congratulating the Korean group after making a record of more than 100 million views in 24 hours for their new single “Butter.”

In his Twitter account, Paulo praised the K-pop group declaring that he’s an ARMY.

“Congrats @BTS_twt!!! Over 100.000.000 views in 24 hr! #BUTTER100M #ARMY

"The Alchemist" author, however, said that he lost Twitter followers after posting his tweet.

“I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire,” Paulo said.

“The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. and THEY WON!!!” he added.

BTS' "Butter" became YouTube's record-holder being the biggest first-day view count of all time. The group broke the previous record set also by them with the song “Dynamite.”