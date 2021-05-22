One proud ARMY: Paulo Coelho congratulates BTS for breaking own record
MANILA, Philippines — Brazilian author Paulo Coelho showed that he is a proud member of the BTS' ARMY, congratulating the Korean group after making a record of more than 100 million views in 24 hours for their new single “Butter.”
In his Twitter account, Paulo praised the K-pop group declaring that he’s an ARMY.
“Congrats @BTS_twt!!! Over 100.000.000 views in 24 hr! #BUTTER100M #ARMY
"The Alchemist" author, however, said that he lost Twitter followers after posting his tweet.
Congrats @BTS_twt!!! Over 100.000.000 views in 24 hr!#BUTTER100M #ARMY ????????????????— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 22, 2021
“I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire,” Paulo said.
“The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. and THEY WON!!!” he added.
I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire.— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 22, 2021
The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc.
and
THEY WON!!!????????????????
BTS' "Butter" became YouTube's record-holder being the biggest first-day view count of all time. The group broke the previous record set also by them with the song “Dynamite.”
- Latest