LIST: 57th Baeksang Arts Awards winners

MANILA, Philippines — "The Penthouse" star Kim So-yeon, "Start-Up" heartthrob Kim Seon-ho, "The Uncanny Counter" star Yeom Hye-ran and JTBC's psychological thriller "Beyond Evil" are big winners at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

So-yeon won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of the ambitious and warped Cheon Seo-jin in the wildly popular suspense revenge SBS drama.

"Beyond Evil" won three of its seven nominations. Lead actor Shin Ha-Kyun was named Best Actor while the show took home the Best Drama and Best Screenplay awards.

"The Counter's" lovable eomma played by Yeom Hye-ran took home the Best Supporting Actress award.

Team Good Boy continues on winning hearts as Kim Seon-ho was given the TikTok Popularity Award with 1.3 million votes.

The ceremony was held without an audience at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan with Suzy and Shin Dong-Yup as hosts.

Here is the list of winners:

Television

Grand Prize: Yoo Jae-suk

Best Drama: “Beyond Evil”

Best Variety Show: “How Do You Play?”

Best Educational Show: “Archive Project – Modern Korea 2”

Best Director: Kim Chul-gyu (“Flower of Evil”)

Best Actor: Shin Ha-kyun (“Beyond Evil”)

Best Actress: Kim So-yeon (“The Penthouse”)

Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung-se (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-ran (“The Uncanny Counter”)

Best New Actor: Lee Do-hyun (“18 Again”)

Best New Actress: Park Ju-hyun (“Extracurricular”)

Best Male Entertainer: Lee Seung-gi

Best Female Entertainer: Jang Do-yeon

Best Screenplay: “Beyond Evil” (Kim Soo-jin)

Best Art Direction: “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” (Cho Sang-kyung)

TikTok Popularity Award: Kim Seon-ho (“Start-Up”), Seo Ye-ji (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Film

Grand Prize: “The Book of Fish”

Best Film: “Samjin Company English Class”

Best Director: Hong Eui-jeong (“Voice of Silence”)

Best Actor: Yoo Ah-in (“Voice of Silence”)

Best Actress: Jeon Jong-seo (“The Call”)

Best Supporting Actor: Park Jung-min (“Deliver Us from Evil”)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun-young (“Three Sisters”)

Best New Actor: Hong Kyung (“Innocence”)

Best New Actress: Choi Jung-woon (“Moving On”)

Best New Director: Yoon Dan-bi (“Moving On”)

Best Screenplay: “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case” (Park Ji-wan)

Best Art Direction: “Space Sweepers” (Jung Sung-jin and Jung Chul-min)

Theater

Baeksang Play Award: “We Are (Not) a Joke” (literal translation)

Best Actor: Choi Soon-jin (“We are [Not] a Joke”)

Best Actress: Lee Bong-ryeon (“Hamlet”)