LIST: 57th Baeksang Arts Awards winners

MANILA, Philippines — "The Penthouse" star Kim So-yeon, "Start-Up" heartthrob Kim Seon-ho, "The Uncanny Counter" star Yeom Hye-ran and JTBC's psychological thriller "Beyond Evil" are big winners at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.
So-yeon won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of the ambitious and warped Cheon Seo-jin in the wildly popular suspense revenge SBS drama.
"Beyond Evil" won three of its seven nominations. Lead actor Shin Ha-Kyun was named Best Actor while the show took home the Best Drama and Best Screenplay awards.
"The Counter's" lovable eomma played by Yeom Hye-ran took home the Best Supporting Actress award.
Team Good Boy continues on winning hearts as Kim Seon-ho was given the TikTok Popularity Award with 1.3 million votes.
The ceremony was held without an audience at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan with Suzy and Shin Dong-Yup as hosts.
Here is the list of winners:
Television
Grand Prize: Yoo Jae-suk
Best Drama: “Beyond Evil”
Best Variety Show: “How Do You Play?”
Best Educational Show: “Archive Project – Modern Korea 2”
Best Director: Kim Chul-gyu (“Flower of Evil”)
Best Actor: Shin Ha-kyun (“Beyond Evil”)
Best Actress: Kim So-yeon (“The Penthouse”)
Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung-se (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)
Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-ran (“The Uncanny Counter”)
Best New Actor: Lee Do-hyun (“18 Again”)
Best New Actress: Park Ju-hyun (“Extracurricular”)
Best Male Entertainer: Lee Seung-gi
Best Female Entertainer: Jang Do-yeon
Best Screenplay: “Beyond Evil” (Kim Soo-jin)
Best Art Direction: “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” (Cho Sang-kyung)
TikTok Popularity Award: Kim Seon-ho (“Start-Up”), Seo Ye-ji (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)
Film
Grand Prize: “The Book of Fish”
Best Film: “Samjin Company English Class”
Best Director: Hong Eui-jeong (“Voice of Silence”)
Best Actor: Yoo Ah-in (“Voice of Silence”)
Best Actress: Jeon Jong-seo (“The Call”)
Best Supporting Actor: Park Jung-min (“Deliver Us from Evil”)
Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun-young (“Three Sisters”)
Best New Actor: Hong Kyung (“Innocence”)
Best New Actress: Choi Jung-woon (“Moving On”)
Best New Director: Yoon Dan-bi (“Moving On”)
Best Screenplay: “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case” (Park Ji-wan)
Best Art Direction: “Space Sweepers” (Jung Sung-jin and Jung Chul-min)
Theater
Baeksang Play Award: “We Are (Not) a Joke” (literal translation)
Best Actor: Choi Soon-jin (“We are [Not] a Joke”)
Best Actress: Lee Bong-ryeon (“Hamlet”)
