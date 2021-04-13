Blackpink's RosÃ© sets two Guinness World Records

MANILA, Philippines — Rosé is rapidly taking off with her solo debut with two Guinness World Records.

"On the Ground" topped the Global Billboard 200 and the Billboard Global (excluding the US charts) on March 27.

Its music video is the most viewed on YouTube in 24 hours by a single K-pop artist with 41.6 million views. Psy previously held the record with "Gangnam Style" at 36 million views.

Rosé released her solo debut album "R" with with its lead single "On the Ground" on March 12. The album's second single "Gone" was released on April 5.

Aside from her solo artist milestone, her band, Blackpink previously topped the Billboard Global (excluding the US chart) with "Lovesick Girls" in 2020.