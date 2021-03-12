'Princess Hours' gets remake after 15 years

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the modern fairytale love story between a commoner and a prince in fictional Korean monarchy will be glad to know that "Princess Hours" gets a remake.

Adapted from the serialized manhwa "Goong," "Princess Hours" starred Yoon Eun-hye and Ju Ji-hun as the commoner and the prince, respectively.

Set in a fictional Korea ruled by a monarchy, a prince finds himself marrying a commoner due to a promise made between their grandparents. By a twist of fate, they find themselves enrolled in the same school where the crown prince secretly keeps a relationship with a pretty and popular girl and the commoner girl finds herself getting close with a cute yet mysterious newcomer. These roles were originally portrayed by Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jung-hoon in 2006.

Reports said that Jae Dam Media, which manages the manwha "Goong," signed a remake contract with Group 8. The latter was in charge of the 2006 production. Group 8 also produced the dramas "Boys Over Flowers" and "My ID is Gangnam Beauty."

Due to its popularity, it was also made into a musical and had a spin-off starred by Seven and Park Shin-hye titled "Goong S" or "Prince Hours" in 2007.