LIST: Upcoming Netflix content from South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix will invest nearly half a billion dollars for original content from South Korea this year.

During the recent "See What's Next Korea 2021" event, the streaming platform showcased all its upcoming titles that were created entirely in South Korea.

"We're investing in local creative communities and working with great creators and talent to discover stories that make us laugh, smile and cry," Netflix co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.

Since 2016, the streaming platform has made over 200 Netflix Asian original series and films, including around 80 in Korea. Their investment in Korean content so far has surpassed $700 million.

Netflix recently signed a deal for two studio spaces, a move that will allow them to continue making original content in Korea in the pretext of Hallyu (Korean wave) becoming the world's top entertainment trend.

“Our commitment towards Korea is strong. We will continue to invest and collaborate with Korean storytellers across a wealth of genres and formats,” Sarandos said.

Here are all the new productions mentioned during “See What’s Next Korea 2021”:

TV Series

"The Silent Sea"

Set in a future where water and food almost run out on Earth due to global desertification, “The Silent Sea” follows the story of the members of a special team that sets out to a research base on the Moon.

Set in a future where water and food are scarce due to global desertification, The Silent Sea follows the story of a special team that journeys to a research base on the Moon.



Starring: Bae Doo-na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon

Directed by: Choi Hang-yong pic.twitter.com/uzrT55S1AA — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

"D.P"

“D.P.” follows the story of army private Joon-ho, one of many soldiers serving in the Korean military, who suddenly ends up becoming a member of the “Deserter Pursuit” unit that tracks down military deserters and encounters the realities of confused young soldiers.

D.P. is a Netflix original series based on the webtoon by Kim Bo-tong. It follows army private Joon-ho who joins the “Deserter Pursuit” unit that tracks down military deserters.



Starring: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Seok-koo

Directed by: Han Jun-hee pic.twitter.com/W0oQ21Qdz0 — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

"My Name"

“My Name” follows the story of Ji-u, who joins the police force as an undercover for a crime organization in order to find the truth about her father’s death and presents fist-clenching suspense of Ji-u’s revenge and the harsh truths uncovered in the process.

My Name is a Netflix original series that follows the story of Ji-u, who goes undercover in a crime organization to find the truth about her father’s death.



Starring: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kim Sang-ho, Lee Hak-ju, and Jang Yull

Directed by: Kim Jin-min pic.twitter.com/i5I1QHfhn0 — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

"Move to Heaven"

This is about a young man named Geu-ru with Asperger’s syndrome and Sang-gu, who becomes Geu-ru’s guardian, as they start a trauma cleaning business and uncover the stories that are left behind by the deceased.

Move to Heaven is a Netflix original series about a young man named Geu-ru with Asperger’s syndrome and Sang-gu, as they start a trauma cleaning business and uncover the stories left behind by the deceased.



Starring: Lee Je-hoon and Tang Jun-sang

Directed by: Kim Sung-ho pic.twitter.com/AvE93oEAlc — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

"Squid Game"

It is about people who participate in a mysterious survival game with a 40-million-dollar prize at stake.

Squid Game is a Netflix original series about people who participate in a mysterious survival game with a 40-million-dollar prize at stake.



Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo

Directed by: Hwang Dong-hyuk pic.twitter.com/kklosAj5va — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

"Love Alarm (Season 2)"

Set in a world where a notification on an app called “Love Alarm” becomes the only indicator of love, "Love Alarm" season 2 is about a girl who cannot trigger Love Alarm and two guys with unabashed love for her trying to figure out how she feels.

Season 2 picks up from the end of season 1, which became a huge sensation for its original concept of Love Alarm — which signals the user when someone with a crush on them is within the radius of 10 meters. The new season will explore the unresolved feelings of first love of Jojo, Sun-oh, and Hye-yeong and capture various aspects of a society where the number of hearts on Love Alarm becomes so valuable that it affects a person’s social status.

"Hellbound"

“Hellbound” depicts supernatural phenomena experienced by people who are condemned to hell after their unexpected encounters with angels of death. The intense series will depict supernatural events that are neither a miracle nor a curse, the rise of a new religious group that interprets the events as the will of the divine, and people trying to survive in the chaotic society.

Is it a miracle or a curse? In Hellbound, supernatural phenomena start happening to people who are condemned to hell after their unexpected encounters with angels of death.



Starring: Yoo Ah-in, Park Jeong-min, Kim Hyun-ju, Won Jin-ah, and Yang Ik-june

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho pic.twitter.com/eAp0jETQ9Q — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

"All of Us are Dead"

This is a story about people who are trapped in a high school where a zombie virus is spreading and those who are trying to save them as extreme situations riddled with surprises unfold.

All of Us Are Dead is a story about students trapped in a high school while a zombie virus spreads, and the story of those who are trying to save them.



Starring: Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, and Yoo In-soo

Directed by: Lee JQ and Enes Kim pic.twitter.com/pAY71l2p7P — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

Special Episode

"Kingdom: Ashin of the North"

This sidequel to the global K-zombie sensation “Kingdom” tells the story of “Ashin,” the heiress to a northern Jurchen town, and the secret behind the resurrection plant. Created as a special episode, it is spun off from the story of Kingdom season 2 and depicts what happened in the past to the mysterious character Ashin, encountered by Lee Chang’s group on their northbound mission to uncover the truth behind the resurrection plant.

Film

"Night in Paradise"

This is a film about a man targeted by a criminal gang and a woman cornered to a dead end in life.

Stand-up Special

"Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach"

This stand-up comedy is especially packed with gratifying ad-lib jokes that Lee Su-geun improvises as he coaches, with his acute sixth sense (or nunchi in Korean), members of the audience who often get pushed around and constantly worry about what others think.

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach is a Netflix original stand-up special packed with gratifying ad-lib jokes that Lee Su-geun improvises as he coaches, with his acute sixth sense, members of the audience who often get pushed around and constantly worry about what others think. pic.twitter.com/MdQmjLoBHY — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

Sitcom

"So Not Worth It"

This show is about students of diverse nationalities living in the international dormitory of a university in Seoul and portrays their love, friendship and life adventures.

So Not Worth It follows a diverse group of multinational students as they navigate love, friendship, and life adventures.



Starring: Park Se-wan, Shin Hyeon-seung, Choi Young-jae (GOT7), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), and Han Hyun-min

Directed by: Kwon Ik-joon and Kim Jung-sik pic.twitter.com/Xds9Ahb2gG — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 25, 2021

Reality Series

"Paik’s Spirit"

Paik Jong-won sits down for a drink with top Korean celebrities and professionals in various fields to have a conversation about drinking and life.