LIST: Upcoming Netflix content from South Korea
Scene from "Kingdom: Ashin of the North"
Netflix/Released

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix will invest nearly half a billion dollars for original content from South Korea this year.

During the recent "See What's Next Korea 2021" event, the streaming platform showcased all its upcoming titles that were created entirely in South Korea.

"We're investing in local creative communities and working with great creators and talent to discover stories that make us laugh, smile and cry," Netflix co-chief executive officer and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.

Since 2016, the streaming platform has made over 200 Netflix Asian original series and films, including around 80 in Korea. Their investment in Korean content so far has surpassed $700 million.

Netflix recently signed a deal for two studio spaces, a move that will allow them to continue making original content in Korea in the pretext of Hallyu (Korean wave) becoming the world's top entertainment trend.

“Our commitment towards Korea is strong. We will continue to invest and collaborate with Korean storytellers across a wealth of genres and formats,” Sarandos said.

Here are all the new productions mentioned during “See What’s Next Korea 2021”:

TV Series

"The Silent Sea"

Set in a future where water and food almost run out on Earth due to global desertification, “The Silent Sea” follows the story of the members of a special team that sets out to a research base on the Moon.

 

 

"D.P"

“D.P.” follows the story of army private Joon-ho, one of many soldiers serving in the Korean military, who suddenly ends up becoming a member of the “Deserter Pursuit” unit that tracks down military deserters and encounters the realities of confused young soldiers.

 

 

"My Name"

“My Name” follows the story of Ji-u, who joins the police force as an undercover for a crime organization in order to find the truth about her father’s death and presents fist-clenching suspense of Ji-u’s revenge and the harsh truths uncovered in the process.

 

 

"Move to Heaven"

This is about a young man named Geu-ru with Asperger’s syndrome and Sang-gu, who becomes Geu-ru’s guardian, as they start a trauma cleaning business and uncover the stories that are left behind by the deceased.

 

 

"Squid Game"

It is about people who participate in a mysterious survival game with a 40-million-dollar prize at stake.

 

 

"Love Alarm (Season 2)"

Set in a world where a notification on an app called “Love Alarm” becomes the only indicator of love, "Love Alarm" season 2 is about a girl who cannot trigger Love Alarm and two guys with unabashed love for her trying to figure out how she feels.

Season 2 picks up from the end of season 1, which became a huge sensation for its original concept of Love Alarm — which signals the user when someone with a crush on them is within the radius of 10 meters. The new season will explore the unresolved feelings of first love of Jojo, Sun-oh, and Hye-yeong and capture various aspects of a society where the number of hearts on Love Alarm becomes so valuable that it affects a person’s social status.

 

 

"Hellbound"

“Hellbound” depicts supernatural phenomena experienced by people who are condemned to hell after their unexpected encounters with angels of death. The intense series will depict supernatural events that are neither a miracle nor a curse, the rise of a new religious group that interprets the events as the will of the divine, and people trying to survive in the chaotic society.

 

 

"All of Us are Dead"

This is a story about people who are trapped in a high school where a zombie virus is spreading and those who are trying to save them as extreme situations riddled with surprises unfold.

 

 

Special Episode

"Kingdom: Ashin of the North"

This sidequel to the global K-zombie sensation “Kingdom” tells the story of “Ashin,” the heiress to a northern Jurchen town, and the secret behind the resurrection plant. Created as a special episode, it is spun off from the story of Kingdom season 2 and depicts what happened in the past to the mysterious character Ashin, encountered by Lee Chang’s group on their northbound mission to uncover the truth behind the resurrection plant.

 

Film

"Night in Paradise"

This is a film about a man targeted by a criminal gang and a woman cornered to a dead end in life.

Stand-up Special

"Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach"

This stand-up comedy is especially packed with gratifying ad-lib jokes that Lee Su-geun improvises as he coaches, with his acute sixth sense (or nunchi in Korean), members of the audience who often get pushed around and constantly worry about what others think.

 

 

Sitcom

"So Not Worth It"

This show is about students of diverse nationalities living in the international dormitory of a university in Seoul and portrays their love, friendship and life adventures.

 

Reality Series

"Paik’s Spirit"

Paik Jong-won sits down for a drink with top Korean celebrities and professionals in various fields to have a conversation about drinking and life. 

