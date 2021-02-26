BTS' 'Dynamite' is first song to top Spotify South Korea

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop sensation BTS is the first artist to hit #1 on Spotify South Korea, which was launched by the music streaming platform in February.

At launch on February 1, the boy group's hit song "Dynamite" recorded 14,383 streams, beating their other songs "Life Goes On" (13,462 streams) and "Blue & Grey" (6,693 streams).

It is also the longest-running song to remain at the top in Spotify South Korea. It remains in the #1 position with 7,071 streams on Wednesday, based on the latest Spotify data.

"Dynamite" has over 707 million total global streams on Spotify as of writing.

Released in August 2020, it is the band’s first track to be recorded entirely in English.

The record-breaking song made BTS — comprised by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nod.

Spotify launched in South Korea to gain access to the sixth-largest music market in the world. 

Koreans now have access to over 60 million tracks and over four billion playlists from around the world.

