CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
GOT7 releases 'Encore' official MV after YouTube channel launch
K-pop group GOT7 is composed of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom
Facebook/GOT7

GOT7 releases 'Encore' official MV after YouTube channel launch

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 11:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ahgases all over the world are celebrating with the release of GOT7's latest single and music video "Encore" on Saturday.

The septet, composed of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, left its agency JYP last January after seven years.

"Encore" is the first single released under their new group label, Warner Music Korea.

"Everyone, we're back again," exclaimed BamBam in the middle of the MV on their new YouTube channel, GOT7.

The video has 1.4 million views five hours after its premiere. Mark is credited as the music video's executive producer.

"We made a promise with our fans so we're here to keep that promise," leader JB said.

All members then said, "We are ONE."  

Part of the lyrics goes, "We will sing for you / Even if the world ends."

Philippine fans are ecstatic to see glimpses of the Manila stop of its "Keep Spinning World Tour" held in October 2019.

Fans were quick to say on the comments section that GOT7 never left.

K-POP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
GOT7 releases 'Encore' official MV after YouTube channel launch
1 hour ago
GOT7 releases 'Encore' official MV after YouTube channel launch
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Ahgases all over the world are celebrating with the release of GOT7's latest single and music video "Encore" on Sat...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Not just BTS: Reasons to watch new K-drama 'Sisyphus'
1 day ago
Not just BTS: Reasons to watch new K-drama 'Sisyphus'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sisyphus is a famous character in Greek mythology.
Korean Wave
fbfb
In photos: Blackpink reinvents concert experience with 'The Show'
5 days ago
In photos: Blackpink reinvents concert experience with 'The Show'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Blinks were spoiled by Blackpink with the recent smashing success of the quartet's first virtual concert.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Son Ye-Jin says 'I do' to Hyun Bin in new TVC with Ben&Ben song as theme
5 days ago
Son Ye-Jin says 'I do' to Hyun Bin in new TVC with Ben&Ben song as theme
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
BinJin fans are on cloud nine on February 14 as they were treated to the latest "kilig"-inducing TV commercial featuring their...
Korean Wave
fbfb
'Blackpink: The Show' reinvents concert experience for Blinks worldwide
8 days ago
'Blackpink: The Show' reinvents concert experience for Blinks worldwide
8 days ago
Blackpink recently launched its first-ever livestream concert entitled The Show, sponsored by Globe.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Blackpink Lisa back with a new twist as mentor in 'Youth With You'
9 days ago
Blackpink Lisa back with a new twist as mentor in 'Youth With You'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Aspiring idol acts will have to impress Blackpink main dancer Lisa as she returns to the third season of the popular variety...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with