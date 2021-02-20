GOT7 releases 'Encore' official MV after YouTube channel launch

MANILA, Philippines — Ahgases all over the world are celebrating with the release of GOT7's latest single and music video "Encore" on Saturday.

The septet, composed of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, left its agency JYP last January after seven years.

"Encore" is the first single released under their new group label, Warner Music Korea.

"Everyone, we're back again," exclaimed BamBam in the middle of the MV on their new YouTube channel, GOT7.

The video has 1.4 million views five hours after its premiere. Mark is credited as the music video's executive producer.

"We made a promise with our fans so we're here to keep that promise," leader JB said.

All members then said, "We are ONE."

Part of the lyrics goes, "We will sing for you / Even if the world ends."

Philippine fans are ecstatic to see glimpses of the Manila stop of its "Keep Spinning World Tour" held in October 2019.

Fans were quick to say on the comments section that GOT7 never left.