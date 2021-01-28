Collab waiting to happen? BTS, Blackpink's labels enter 'strategic partnership'

MANILA, Philippines — The record labels of international K-pop sensations BTS and Blackpink, Big Hit Entertainment and YG Entertainment, respectively, have joined forces for what they call a "strategic partnership."

“We have created a new turning point for both agencies that have been aiming to become the best in their respective fields... We will grow together through various partnerships that will impact the overall entertainment lifestyle,” Big Hit and YG said in a joint statement.

The two companies are among the biggest and most influential in K-pop.

The YG Family includes Big Bang, Winner, iKon, Treasure and 2NE1, while Big Hit also manages BTS’ junior group TXT.

The two agencies look forward to positive synergy on their platforms, distribution and content business under mutual cooperation.

Particularly, the online and offline platforms being developed by Big Hit and YG are expected to expand through the partnership.

YG's strengths include artist management, music and album distribution, as well as merchandise production. Big Hit, on the other hand, is utilizing its fan community platform Weverse to make unrivaled progress in the business sector.

While Big Hit plans to expand the presence of Weverse through the addition of YG artist content, YG will build innovative models that will offer a new experience for fans by cooperating with Big Hit artists through YG Plus.