G-Dragon roars up for solo comeback

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star G-Dragon is preparing for a comeback as a solo artist, his label YG Entertainment confirmed Monday.

The announcement of the Korean idol’s impending return took the top trending spot on social media even without a tentative date set.

G-Dragon is currently working on a song for the release of a new album, according to the YG Life website.

Korean media reported that the artist has been frequenting the label's new office building YGX and The Black Label studio.

His last solo project was the self-titled extended play "Kwon Ji-Yong" in June 2017, while his last song released with fellow BIGBANG members was "Flower Road" in March 2018.

The legendary Korean boy group was supposed to make its comeback through music’s biggest stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

This, however, failed to push through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

G-Dragon (leader, rapper) and the remaining members of BIGBANG, TOP (rapper), Taeyang (vocalist, dancer) and Daesung (vocalist), all renewed their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment back in March without Seungri.