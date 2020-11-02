KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
G-Dragon roars up for solo comeback
K-pop star G-Dragon
Vogue Korea via G-Dragon's Instagram
G-Dragon roars up for solo comeback
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star G-Dragon is preparing for a comeback as a solo artist, his label YG Entertainment confirmed Monday.

The announcement of the Korean idol’s impending return took the top trending spot on social media even without a tentative date set.

G-Dragon is currently working on a song for the release of a new album, according to the YG Life website.

Korean media reported that the artist has been frequenting the label's new office building YGX and The Black Label studio.

His last solo project was the self-titled extended play "Kwon Ji-Yong" in June 2017, while his last song released with fellow BIGBANG members was "Flower Road" in March 2018.

The legendary Korean boy group was supposed to make its comeback through music’s biggest stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

This, however, failed to push through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

G-Dragon (leader, rapper) and the remaining members of BIGBANG, TOP (rapper), Taeyang (vocalist, dancer) and Daesung (vocalist), all renewed their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment back in March without Seungri.

BIG BANG BIGBANG G-DRAGON K-POP KPOP YG ENTERTAINMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
48 minutes ago
G-Dragon roars up for solo comeback
By Ratziel San Juan | 48 minutes ago
The announcement of the Korean idol’s impending return took the top trending spot on social media even without a tentative...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
5 days ago
K-ilig: Park Seo-Joon is newest face of Smart
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
Prior to the announcement, Smart hyped fans on social media with brief appearances of the K-drama star in a series of teasers...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
10 days ago
How Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk prepped up for new K-drama ‘Start-Up’
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 days ago
“I look at them on-screen and I think to myself, I hope that the world remembers these two beautiful and sparkly people...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
17 days ago
WATCH: Blackpink gives Filipino Blinks a shout out
17 days ago
Netflix's first K-pop documentary, "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky," charts the meteoric rise of the South Korean four-member...
Korean Wave
fbfb
18 days ago
FULL LIST: Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 days ago
Post Malone, the most-nominated artist in the Billboard Music Awards 2020, emerged as the big winner of the night after clinching...
Korean Wave
fbfb
18 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo shares reaction upon meeting Lee Min Ho virtually
18 days ago
"I’m pleased to be part of this story and play a role in uplifting spirits and sharing more happiness with my fans and...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with