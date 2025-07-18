Lea Salonga takes her place among the Hollywood stars

Back during a long ago visit to the US of A, I went to Los Angeles to do something I had wanted to do ever since I discovered the magic of motion pictures. I walked the length of Hollywood Boulevard very slowly while taking note of the names of the luminaries enshrined on pink-hued stars on the sidewalk.

Walt Disney, Charlie Chaplin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, John F. Kennedy, Harrison Ford, Michael Jackson, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand, the Beatles, Ronald Reagan, Muhammad Ali, even Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Big Bird, Lassie and Rin Tin Tin, plus many others were all there. That strip is the Hollywood

Walk of Fame and on some future trip, I will surely be looking at one of those stars with great Pinoy pride because it will be named Lea Salonga.

Managed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Walk of Fame was first unveiled in 1960. It has since then become one of LA’s most popular tourist attractions. It was established to honor accomplishments in the field of entertainment. Namely, motion pictures, television, radio, recording and live performance, where theater is included.

Theater is represented by the twin masks of comedy and tragedy on a corner of the star. A recent addition in this category is the star of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

I guess Lea’s will be somewhere near his because of her accomplishments as an actress also on Broadway. On the other hand, she can also be classified as a singer because of her success as a Disney princess singing for Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin” and for “Mulan.” Then she will have a little phonograph on her star.

How does one get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? The star has to be nominated, usually by an organization or in some cases, even by an individual. The nomination is submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame Selection Committee, the members of which are strictly kept secret. The Committee decides who will get the star. Once selected, a payment of $85,000 has to be paid for the construction of the star. This is usually paid by the nominating organization or a sponsor.

I do not know who nominated Lea, but I am glad he did or they did. That committee was certainly most impressed by her credentials. “Miss Saigon,” an Olivier Award on the West End, then a Tony on Broadway, and then the Disney phase, then back to Broadway for Sondheim’s “Old Friends,” plus “Les Miz,” a TV series and other performances in between.

What I like best about Lea’s star though is that it is a reminder that as a 17-year-old girl, she served to open the doors for Filipinos in musical theater abroad. There is now a long list of successful artists who followed in her wake and I am sure there will be more. And now with this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lea has opened another door, one more goal for our talented artists and dreamers to aspire for.

Now, something that I am curious about is if the star on Hollywood Boulevard automatically comes with feet and handprints at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theater. While taking that walk on Hollywood Boulevard, I made a stop at what was then the Grauman’s Chinese Theater where I checked out the celebrity prints on the cement. My feet and hands fitted into Elizabeth Taylor’s.

I do hope those two honors go together. does. It will not only be a privilege but also fun for Lea’s feet and handprints to be there along with Marilyn Monroe’s earrings, Betty Grable’s legs, the wands of the kids of the “Harry Potter” movies and other memorabilia.

Congratulations and thank you Lea.