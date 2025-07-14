Dulce fulfills â€˜dreamâ€™ concert

Dulce fulfills ‘dream’ concert

The two-night concert at the Globe Auditorium of the Maybank Arts Center at the BGC (Bonifacio Global City) is a dream fulfilled for Asia’s Timeless Diva Dulce after decades of pining to go onstage by her lonesome.

MANILA, Philippines — The birthday concert of Asia’s Timeless Diva Dulce was staged with musical director Homer Flores on the grand piano and a full house crowd who gave her three standing ovations.

“My friend and I just watched the birthday concert of Dulce last night,” said National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee. “Dulce always gives a total performance in the sense that the show is filled with emotions, stories and connection to the audience.”

“She gives every song a story from the heart. There is no song without emotion. Her energy level, her talent and her vocal range, from the first song in her repertoire up to the last — after three or four standing ovations of her audience — her energy never changed.

“Dulce is really different. I think we’re so fortunate that she decided to stage this birthday concert. So congratulations, Dulce.”

It has taken Dulce decades to mount the stage for a solo concert. But with AIP Media Production as her producer, Dulce was given a career-defining time onstage with “Wagi,” a two-night concert.

Just like singer-songwriter Odette Quesada, whom AIP Media truly respects, so much credit was given to her through the graphics showing the composer/lyricists of the songs.

“Raw emotions, earnest storytelling, impeccable musicianship,” were the remarks of The CompanY original member Moy Ortiz after the first night. “There is absolutely no one like Asia’s Timeless Diva in the history of OPM (Original Pilipino Music).”

“Under the superb musical direction of Homer Flores, with special guests Arman Ferrer and Dulce’s daughters Jemima and Abby. Everyone brought their A-game onstage. Congrats to producers Sari Paz Villar, Noel Ferrer and director Rowell Santiago.”

Dulce started the night by immediately belting out Constancio de Guzman’s popular composition, Maalaala Mo Kaya, in her five-octave range. She recorded the song in 1991 for the drama anthology of the same title.

After the opening song, the appreciative audience immediately rewarded her with a thunderous applause.

“I’ve been performing around for five decades,” Dulce told her packed audience. “I’ve long been dreaming to perform our songs in front of all of you.”

Proudly Visayan, Maria Teresa Magdalena Abellare Llamedo Cruzada adopted the moniker Dulce when she was discovered by multi-awarded composer George Canseco, who asked her to render the theme of “Miss Dulce Amor, Ina,” that had Lorna Tolentino in the title role (1978).

That prompted her to change her professional name to simply Dulce. “Many things happened in my life through the years,” Dulce openly declared. “My songs have been like the story of my life.”

The title of her concert, “Wagi,” was apparently a tribute to Dulce’s interpretation of Canseco’s entry, Ako ang Nagwagi, Ako ang Nasawi, in the second Metro Manila Popular Music Festival (Metropop) in 1979.

“I had an awesome time with ‘Dulce, Wagi’ concert,” remarked director Chito Roño. “Wonderful time, like every song was a bravado number. No need for gimmicks. No need for dancers. Just that amazing voice was enough for the event. Parang Adele lang ang level. Salamat, Noel. I had an amazing time.”

Noel Ferrer is Dulce’s talent manager, who helped stage the concert with Sari Paz Villar of AIP Media Production as producer.

Donning creations by Renee Salud, Dulce carried out the popular movie themes that she rendered through the years — Laurice Guillen’s “Kung Mahawi Man ang Ulap” (1984), Maryo J. de los Reyes’ “Kaya Kong Abutin ang Langit” (1984) and even recalled Maricel Soriano’s iconic lines, “Ayoko ng masikip. Ayoko ng mabaho. Ayoko ng putik.”

That was capped by Fernando Poe Jr.’s “Eseng ng Tondo” (1991), which the action star also directed in. “Nagkita kami sa Palawan at sinabi ni FPJ hinahanap niya ako talaga,” Dulce shared. “He was shooting ‘Hagedorn’ at that time. He made me record the theme of ‘Eseng ng Tondo’.”

Dulce’s two daughters, Jem (Jemimah) and Abby (Jedidah), took centerstage, displayed their knack for being daughters of the diva and rendered Sheryn Regis’ Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw, that was later reimagined by Morissette.

Arman Ferrer sauntered onstage and gave the audience his haunting version of TJ Monterde’s Palagi. Then Dulce returned and joined him in a duet of Sa Panaginip Ko, a stirring Saling-Awit translation by Pete Lacaba of the Broadway tune, I Dreamed a Dream from “Les Miserables.”

Also in her set list were a novelty medley — Butchikik, Pitong Gatang, Turagsoy — a stirring version of Ben&Ben’s Leaves, Nonoy Zuñiga’s Never Ever Say Goodbye and Chiqui Pineda’s original ballad, How Did You Know.

Dulce’s two daughters returned onstage to present their mom a birthday cake, as she is marking her birthday on July 22. She is proudly turning 64.

Wearing a fiery red opera coat, Dulce delivered a medley of George Canseco originals — Salamin ng Buhay, Panata, Kaibigan, Ngayon at Kailanman, and Ngayon — earning her a standing ovation.

With director Rowell Santiago at the helm, Dulce concluded Wagi with yet another powerful song, Gunita, featuring Lacaba’s impressive Tagalog translation for Saling-Awit of the Broadway tune Memory from “Cats.”

“This has been a great night of music and memories,” Asia’s Timeless Diva ended the concert, “Dulce, Wagi.”