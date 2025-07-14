VVINK makes P-pop debut with song about first love

The all-girl quintet VVINK, composed of Angelika, Jean, Ayaka, Odri and Mariel, is the newest addition to the local recording scene’s on-the-rise P-pop groups, which makes the contemporary OPM enriching and exciting.

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop groups — be they all-male or all-female, newbie or established — make the contemporary Original Pilipino Music (OPM) enriching, vibrant, fun and exciting.

Among the newest and welcome additions is the all-girl quintet VVINK, composed of Angelika, the group’s leader; Jean as the main vocalist; Ayaka, the main rapper; Odri as the main dancer and Mariel, the all-rounder.

The “dynamic, grounded and full of heart” talents, as described by their publicity team, are under the tutelage of FlipMusic.

Regarding the group’s name, the double “V” is read as “W” and that makes it “WINK.” The latter refers to “second chances” and “double victory,” according to the piece of information given to The STAR.

Angelika, Ayaka, Jean, Mariel and Odri recently mounted their showcase and media launch to introduce themselves as a group and to release the debut single titled Tulala.

As a group, they have the potential to enthrall and mesmerize listeners through their upbeat, danceable song with the ever-relatable first love theme embedded and told in its lyrics.

Tulala can be seen as a preview of what one, including their following WINKIES, may look forward to, like hearing new songs from hereon.

“(It) consists of five soloists since we started out as solo (artists),” said Angelika, setting the fun fact conversation and free-wheeling atmosphere, in a recent press conference, about the girl group. “We have a pre-debut album, which is already out. Each has two solo songs. There (in the album), it showcases our strengths and genres.” Examples are R&B and rap.

The pre-debut album serves as a way to present the members’ unique musical sounds that they can bring to the table as VVINK, the group.

The songs Kalawakan and Extra Time feature the vocals of Jean. Mariel displays her singing style in Hiraya and Silakbo. Angelika shows what she is made of as a singer in Ningning and Alon. Odri holds the listener’s attention in Sa Iyo Talaga and Palagi. Ayaka takes the spotlight in Kindat and Ichigo Girl.

Having each member with her own signature songs, prior to the group’s launch as VVINK, is a unique approach, clearly showing they have that individual style and gift to carry a tune.

From the thoughts they shared during the group interview, one could say that they enjoyed and appreciated the creative process of a soloist and found it challenging. It, however, helped them discover their own character, or personality, as one may put it, as a singer.

Each represents a musical flavor, which is part and parcel of what VVINK will offer to the listening public. They also relished the idea of becoming a P-pop group, whose talents also encompass songwriting, rapping and dancing.

“Of course, we have our own individuality, but our main goal is to sound as one,” said Odri, adding that doing so requires years of training.

Ayaka shared that it helped her understand herself better and she felt fortunate to be on this journey with people who have the same passion for performing.

Before they ventured out into going solo and eventually coming together as a group, it’s safe to say that their passion for singing and performing — and calling for it — were already there, yes, in their hearts. The girls participated in various talent competitions and appeared in entertainment and creative shows.

Jean recalled that she and Mariel were in the same season of “The Voice Kids.” They had known each other from there. And who would have thought that after eight years they would meet again as VVINK members. Jean also tried her luck at different contests like “Idol Philippines,” while Mariel joined, too, in dance competitions and appeared in commercials and TV series.

Angelika, on the other hand, participated in a search for the next P-Pop group on TV5 and is one of the songwriters for BINI’s Patropiko.

Ayaka, who is originally from Japan and moved back to the country to pursue her dreams, used to join competitions in TV shows and teleseryes, “but performing is really my passion,” said she.

Among them, it was Odri who didn’t have much of a professional singing background.

“I used to be a professional dancer,” said she, who choreographed the songs of fellow VVINK singers Ningning, Hiraya and Extra Time. “Na-discover nila na kumakanta ako (they just discovered that I could sing) and so, they gave it a try.”

Looking back on their humble beginnings and enjoying what the present entails, the VVINK girls are grateful for having been given another chance, or the second chance, as the two “Vs” connote in their name, to share their potential to churn out songs that listeners can relate to and connect with and make P-pop thriving.

Definitely, a five-member, all-female P-pop group is on the rise.

