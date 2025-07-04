From texts to hugs: Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose mark 5th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo penned a sweet message for his girlfriend, singer-content creator Chloe San Jose, as they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

The gymnast posted on his Instagram account photos of him and Chloe having dinner together, writing his anniversary message in the post's caption.

"Mula sa palitan ng mga matatamis na salita papunta sa mga matatamis mong labi, sa mga yakap mong hinahanap ko palagi. Sa presensya mong nakakahawa ng saya at pag mamahal mong walang katumbas," Carlos said.

Carlos recalled only seeing and talking to Chloe via mobile phone during the pandemic, and fast forward to today where he gets to spend every day with her.

The athlete called Chloe an angel gifted to him by God to as a guide to learn, improve, love, and be more faithful.

"Aalagaan, mamahalin at poprotektahan ko po ang lahat ng ito. Grateful and thankful po ako sa mga challenges and blessings na binibigay nyo po para mas patatagin at mas mahalin pa namin ng husto ang isa't isa," Carlos ended. "Muli, maligayang anibersaryo sa atin mahal ko. Mahal na mahal kita."

Carlos is the Philippines' first-ever athlete to win two Olympic gold medals, a feat he achieved in the 2024 Paris Games.

Chloe recently released her debut extended play "Chloe Anjeleigh... For Real" with seven tracks including the singles "FR FR" and "Nonchalant."

