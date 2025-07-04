^

Entertainment

From texts to hugs: Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose mark 5th anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 10:25am
From texts to hugs: Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose mark 5th anniversary
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose
Chloe San Jose via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo penned a sweet message for his girlfriend, singer-content creator Chloe San Jose, as they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

The gymnast posted on his Instagram account photos of him and Chloe having dinner together, writing his anniversary message in the post's caption. 

"Mula sa palitan ng mga matatamis na salita papunta sa mga matatamis mong labi, sa mga yakap mong hinahanap ko palagi. Sa presensya mong nakakahawa ng saya at pag mamahal mong walang katumbas," Carlos said.

Carlos recalled only seeing and talking to Chloe via mobile phone during the pandemic, and fast forward to today where he gets to spend every day with her.

The athlete called Chloe an angel gifted to him by God to as a guide to learn, improve, love, and be more faithful.

"Aalagaan, mamahalin at poprotektahan ko po ang lahat ng ito. Grateful and thankful po ako sa mga challenges and blessings na binibigay nyo po para mas patatagin at mas mahalin pa namin ng husto ang isa't isa," Carlos ended. "Muli, maligayang anibersaryo sa atin mahal ko. Mahal na mahal kita."

Carlos is the Philippines' first-ever athlete to win two Olympic gold medals, a feat he achieved in the 2024 Paris Games.

Chloe recently released her debut extended play "Chloe Anjeleigh... For Real" with seven tracks including the singles "FR FR" and "Nonchalant."

RELATEDCarlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment

CARLOS YULO

CHLOE SAN JOSE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lea Salonga is first Filipino to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lea Salonga is first Filipino to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

1 day ago
Entertainment
fb tw
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Lee Jun-hyuk is an all-around

Why Lee Jun-hyuk is an all-around

12 hours ago
Korean star Lee Jun-hyuk has cemented his name in the acting world, but what some may not know is that beyond his extensive...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkle&rsquo;s first Ultimate Campus Cutie is showing up for something bigger

Sparkle’s first Ultimate Campus Cutie is showing up for something bigger

By Angel Javier Cruz | 12 hours ago
At 19 years old, Mad Ramos is already making waves, not just as Sparkle GMA Artist Center’s first-ever Ultimate Campus...
Entertainment
fbtw
Baron Geisler sobers up

Baron Geisler sobers up

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Since I studied in Paris, I have a liaison amoureuse with wine.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo; to Wimbledon: Cate Blanchett spotted in Alex Eala's game

From ‘Squid Game’ to Wimbledon: Cate Blanchett spotted in Alex Eala's game

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Wimbledon posted a video on its Instagram yesterday about the highly anticipated match in the Philippines since it is the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal, Maymay Entrata star in Ehrran Montoya's new bridal show

Maris Racal, Maymay Entrata star in Ehrran Montoya's new bridal show

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 19 hours ago
Maris Racal and Maymay Entrata were among the celebrity muses for Ehrran Montoya's newest bridal collection.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis claps back at netizen questioning her hosting award

Anne Curtis claps back at netizen questioning her hosting award

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actress-host Anne Curtis clapped back at a social media user who questioned her hosting award at the 53rd Box Office...
Entertainment
fbtw
Event stylist Gideon Hermosa credits Kris Aquino for 'Gideonized' term
play

Event stylist Gideon Hermosa credits Kris Aquino for 'Gideonized' term

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
A "Gideonized" event is a claim to fame many individuals dream of no matter what celebration they are putting ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi, Dan Fernandez closet posts draw comparisons

Ivana Alawi, Dan Fernandez closet posts draw comparisons

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Filipino internet users are turning into sleuths after making comparisons between two posts by Dan Fernandez and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with