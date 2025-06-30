^

'Cignal Play Microdrama' launched

Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 10:04am
MANILA, Philippines — Cignal, the Philippines' premier multimedia company, on Monday announced its entry into the fast-rising microdrama category with the launch of Cignal Play Microdrama, a collection of short-form, vertical series available exclusively on its streaming platform, Cignal Play, starting June 28.

Subscribers can now stream the first batch of Cignal Originals via vertical drama format, along with a diverse lineup of international titles from Dashflix. The verticals are optimized for mobile viewing and accessible through Android and iOS devices.

Microdramas or verticals are short-form series typically under five minutes per episode. This viewing trend has quickly gained popularity around the world for their emotionally resonant, binge-worthy storytelling.

Cignal Originals will premiere with a compelling lineup of titles including “I See You” starring Dimples Romana, “My Father's Last Wish” featuring Dylan Menor, and “3 Queens and a Baby” top-billed by Christian Bables.

These locally produced microdramas highlight Cignal’s commitment to showcasing Filipino artistry and storytelling through innovative content formats.

The latest initiative also reinforces Cignal’s commitment to delivering content across multiple platforms, from its pioneering direct-to-home satellite TV service to fiber-powered IPTV, and digital innovations like Cignal Play, Pilipinas Live and Cignal Super.

Cignal Play Microdrama adds another compelling format to Cignal’s growing ecosystem of content experiences built for Filipino audiences.

“We are excited to introduce Cignal Play Microdrama,” said Jane Jimenez-Basas, Cignal president and CEO. “This is a significant step for Cignal as we continue to embrace changes in the media landscape. Microdramas offer a new, creative way to tell Filipino stories that resonate with audiences across our content platforms.”

With Cignal Play Microdrama, Cignal is able to champion and expand Filipino storytelling while catering to diverse viewing preferences.

Everyone can enjoy the first five episodes of every microdrama title for free on Cignal Play, with full access available through a subscription fee at only P20 per day.

The catalog features a compelling mix of Filipino-produced originals and internationally curated titles, offering a wide range of stories and genres tailored for modern Filipino viewers.

Microdrama content is available exclusively on mobile devices via the Cignal Play app.

To start watching, download or update the Cignal Play app on your Android or iOS mobile device.

