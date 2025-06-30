Why Marian Rivera canâ€™t say no to being reality show judge

^

Why Marian Rivera can’t say no to being reality show judge

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
June 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Kapuso actress-host Marian Rivera is one of the three dance authorities of GMA’s newest weekend dance reality program, ‘Stars on the Floor.’ It’s right in her alley since she loves to dance. ‘Every time I dance, I’m able to express myself,’ says she, who has learned more about dancing by watching the celebrity dance contestants.

MANILA, Philippines — From being a member of the selection committee for the 2021 Miss Universe in Israel, Marian Rivera again takes on the judge role for GMA’s newest weekend dance reality program, “Stars on the Floor.”

This time, she is in the good company of dance coach Jay Joseph Roncesvalles and Pokwang, and each is called a dance authority.

In that capacity, Marian, Jay and Pokwang watch and evaluate performances of digital and celebrity dance stars every Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Then, they award a score to each pair, whose aim is to top the leaderboard.

Since dancing is also her area of interest, it seems natural for Marian to be on board a project that features such an artistic and entertaining activity, as one may put it.

“Sa totoo lang ang hirap (actually, it’s tough),” said the actress-host of her work on the show, which is hosted by Alden Richards, in a recent media call.

Joining Marian as a ‘dance authority’ are coach Jay Joseph Roncesvalles (right) and Pokwang.

“When it was presented to me by GMA, they told me, ‘May dance show, Marian, na ganito ang gagawin (there’s a dance show and this is how we’re doing it). It’s my first-time judging (a dance program),” added she.

Marian had also been offered similar opportunities in the past. “But since it’s about dance and I like to dance — at hindi naman lingid sa kaalaman nila na love ko ang dancing talaga, I said yes to it.”

From the start, it’s clear to Marian that her work revolves around appreciating and assessing the dance works presented by the dance duos and she enjoys every bit of it. However, she also likes the idea that she’s learning in the process.

“Ako pala ay mas natuto habang nanonood sa kanila,” she said, referring to the celebrity and digital stars in competition.

“So, ganun ka-deep yung ‘Stars on the Floor.’ Ang dami kong natutunan, ang dami kong nakilala (That’s how deep the show is, I’ve learned a lot and I’ve gotten to know a lot of people).”

During the press conference, Marian also gave everyone an idea of her dance performance rubric by sharing, “Isa lang ang parati kong sinasabi, gusto ko enjoy sila habang ginagawa nila ‘to (There’s just one thing that I keep on saying, ‘What I want to see is they enjoy the dancing’). It’s one of the things that I’m looking for. (Of course), there’s the technical (aspect of doing the dance routine).

“Pero yun ang gusto ko na habang sumasayaw sila, ini-enjoy nila yung bawat indak nila kasi laban nila ito sa tagumpay (That’s what I want to see while they’re dancing. They’re enjoying the dance and every movement since it’s their fight to victory).”

The Kapuso star said that dance duos showcase their flexibility and versatility in various dance genres such as jazz, tango and hip-hop. Part of it, too, is displaying different dance styles like burlesque and femme.

The bosses and the think-tank behind the original GMA concept and program determine what specific dance to be performed for this and that episode, shared she.

“Love ko yung dancing,” shared Marian, whose TikTok dance covers have generated millions of views, including the “Price Tag” trend which had over 205 million views and 15.2 million likes.

“Every time na nag-da-dance ako, na-e-express ko talaga ang sarili ko sa iba’t-ibang anggulo (Every time I dance, I’m able to express myself) … Dito sa ‘Stars on the Floor,’ nabigyan kami ng chance na sumayaw ulit (Here on the show, we’re also given the chance to dance again),” concluded she.

