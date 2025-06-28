Alden Richards reveals why ‘Stars on the Floor’ is his best show yet

Alden (second from right) with (from left) the show’s ‘dance authorities’ — coach Jay Joseph Roncesvalles, Marian Rivera and Pokwang.

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards knows hosting like the back of his hand.

But foraying into dance reality competition programs like “Stars on the Floor” is, hands down, unfamiliar territory for him. Perhaps it’s one reason the Sparkle GMA artist gave his go-signal to it after starring in “Pulang Araw” and “Hello, Love, Again.”

“I can’t really say that I’m really a dancer. I just can dance,” said he about the talent that is taking the spotlight in the GMA original concept and show during a recent media call.

“But with this show, parang pwede naming tawagin talaga lahat yung mga sarili namin na mahuhusay na mananayaw (we could possibly consider and call ourselves very dancers) because of the experience.”

Alden was maybe referring to the process of coming up with choreography and executing the dance movements with precision that everyone, including the audience, can learn by watching.

This kind of dance learning and appreciation starts tonight at 7:15 on GMA.

Alden Richards returns to hosting via the GMA dance reality competition program ‘Stars on the Floor.’ He says that his task is to connect the ‘dance authorities’ to the dance stars and the latter to the audience and the show to the viewers. Alden adds that dancing is also a form of storytelling.

“I think I’ve said this in one of the episodes (during taping)… there’s really more to dance than meets the eye,” said he. “Hindi lang siya choreography, hindi lang siya music, hindi lang siya synchronicity (it’s not just about choreography, music and synchronicity), it’s telling a story.”

Alden compared dancing to the other artistic expressions like singing and acting.

“It really tells a story,” he emphasized. “I think (even for the non-dancers), when they watch the show, somehow they really get inspired to dance.”

Alden gave a preview of the show by recalling the variety of choreography and showcases that the dancers — also known as digital dance stars and celebrity dance stars — have done so far for the upcoming episodes.

“Every taping or every episode, we look forward to something new, and I really have to commend the choreographers for that, and they are the ones who are on top of everything,” shared he. “(I’ve seen their sacrifices and hard work) in doing the different dance moves.”

It’s one aspect that will make the show stand out from dance programs in the audience’s memory.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before on TV, locally, but when it was presented to all of us, the show seemed to be really telling us and giving us something different in the world of dance,” said Alden.

“For the record, I think this is the best show that I’ve ever hosted in GMA — in my history as a host, so far,” said he. “This is the show I’m excited to go to when there’s a taping. This is the show that makes me excited to see my workmates.”

The creative in Alden also likes the energy that pervades the show.

“Everyone that’s involved, from the creatives to the staff and crew, to the star duos, to the dance (authorities), to everyone, we’re really in one boat, and we bring out the best in each other,” said he.

“That’s why the whole show itself, the dances, the showcase of everyone, napapatungan siya ng extra and I feel that as a host. That’s how I also work. I need to feel everyone’s energy because my task is to connect the dance authority to the star duos, the star duos to the audience and the entire show to the viewers.

“And the energy that the show has helps me by a long shot, sobrang ang dali ng trabaho, tsaka uuwi kaming hindi pagod (work becomes easy and you go home not tired).”

The dance program features digital dance stars and celebrity dance stars who collaborate on the works of different choreographers.

Thea Astley, Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz, Faith da Silva and VXON Patrick are coming into the show as celebrity dance stars, while Kakai Almeda, Dasuri Choi, Zeus Collins, Joshua Decena and JM Yrreverre as digital dance stars.

According to the information given to this paper, pairs will perform to earn top points and aspire to reach the No. 1 spot in the leaderboards. No duo will be eliminated.

The dancers will be guided, and their showcases will be scored by the dance authorities — coach Jay Joseph Roncesvalles, Pokwang and Marian Rivera.

As Alden invites in the teaser, they are in for a “Collabanan na!” So, the dance stars will both collab and compete.

“I think this is the biggest dance collab show ever produced in Philippine television history,” said the Kapuso star, who couldn’t contain his excitement and happiness for everyone to watch the entertainment “Stars on the Floor” offers during the press conference.

“We’re very excited, and we’re very happy, and I think… you have to see it for yourself. You have to see the show to know what I’m talking about,” concluded Alden.