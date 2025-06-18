^

Janno Gibbs on why he’s drawn to directing

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
June 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Janno Gibbs on why heâ€™s drawn to directing
Janno is a director besides his singer, actor and detective judge persona. ‘I’ve been wanting to direct since I can remember,’ says Janno, who won his Best Director for Comedy award at the Jinseo Arigato Film Festival for the action-comedy ‘Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko.’
Photo courtesy of Viva and TV5

Since they form a vital part of the mise en scéne and the creative process of putting it together, actors are naturally drawn to give directing a try and consider it as another professional path. That’s why there are actors’ directors.

One of them is Janno Gibbs, who is relatively new in the field but won the Best Director award at the Jinseo Arigato Film Festival for the action-comedy “Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko.”

“Nakaka-kilig, especially for a first-time director,” said Janno in a virtual chat with The STAR for the program “Masked Singer Pilipinas” Season 3, where he sits as a judge detective. It airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. and Sundays, 8:45 p.m. on TV5 and Sari Sari Channel.

“I think it’s my first award, anything, for the movies,” added he. “I’ve been nominated as an actor, pero never pa akong nanalo (but I’ve never won). Nakakatawa at nakakatuwa na as a director pa, hindi pa as an artista, first time.”

Being a director is in his DNA since his grandfather, the dad of his mom, is the National Artist for Film Gerry de Leon.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since I can remember,” shared Janno on when and how he was bitten by the directing bug. “Since nung artista pa lang ako, kahit nung nag-uumpisa ako mahilig na akong makialam sa mga direktor at mag-suggest na ‘Direk, pwede ba nating gawin ito (even then as an actor who was starting out, I liked to make suggestions to the director) or anything na mapaganda yung eksena o pelikula (that would somehow make the film better).”

And then the long-awaited chance came via the film “Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko.”

As an actor-turned-director, Janno understands the challenges and concerns such as being sleep deprived because of other work commitments that affect a thespian’s performance. According to the artists he worked with on the “Itutumba Ka Ng Tatay Ko” set, Janno is a chill, cool, relaxed and detailed director.

“Ini-explain ko mabuti ang eksena (I carefully explain the scene to them),” said he, also differentiating comedy from drama as genres of acting.

“In comedy, timing is important. Sa reaksyon, eh, kanya, kanya tayo ng style (In terms of reaction, each has his or her own style).”

The challenging part of doing comedy is the subjectivity, said he. “Hindi lahat ng nakakatawa sa’yo ay nakakatawa sa akin (not everything you find funny is also funny to me). It’s a bit tricky.”

Janno Gibbs serves as one of the ‘detective-judges’ in ‘Masked Singer Pilipinas’ Season 3. The show airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. and Sundays, 8:45 p.m. on TV5 and Sari Sari Channel.

Janno also thinks of himself as “an actor, primarily, who can be funny. That’s my assessment of myself. In real life, hindi naman ako, I mean, a comedian who is the life of the party, hindi, eh. Tahimik lang ako. I think I’m more of an actor who can do comedy.”

He is a multi-faceted creative who is a singer, songwriter, performer, host, actor and director.

As the latter, he can also direct his iconic film “Pedro Penduko” and reprise the character.

“That’s my dream project,” said Janno. “I’m hoping and pitching ‘Pedro Penduko’ 3 or a Part 3 to close the trilogy.”

In July, Janno said he will begin shooting a new movie. He also stars in and directs it.

“I want to prove to myself and also challenge myself that I can do different (things). It’s still a comedy, of course. Hindi ako lalayo (I will not veer away from the genre) and that’s my mission. I will stick to comedy,” said he. “Mag-aano lang siya, mag-iiba lang siya ng nuances.”

Aside from his showbiz personas, Janno is a loving husband to wife, actress Bing Loyzaga and dad to two daughters. They’re now empty nesters. Their eldest is now based in Singapore with her husband, while the youngest is in the Philippines.

“Dalawang sides,” said Janno on how he views having grown-up and independent children or being empty nesters. “One is nakakalungkot kasi, late na kaming naging empty nesters, even in their late 20s, kasama pa rin namin yung mga kids namin (we’re late empty nesters because the kids were still living with us even in their late 20s).

“It’s kinda sad that the house is quieter now although we are often together. The other side (of it) is nag-e-enjoy naman kami ni Bing, kumbaga ay wala tayong kailangang alalahanin. Yung mga sarili na lang natin. Pwede tayong mag-enjoy na lang, wala kang inisip na iniwan sa bahay (Bing and I are enjoying it, too. We don’t have to worry about anything anymore, just ourselves. We can just enjoy ourselves now, without worrying about anyone we’ve left at home).

