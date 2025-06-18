GMA Pictures partners with Warner Bros. Philippines for â€˜P77â€™ release

GMA Pictures partners with Warner Bros. Philippines for ‘P77’ release

Present at the contract signing are (from left) GMA Corporate Communications AVP Jojo Aquio, Viewer-Directed Marketing senior AVP Rossette Roa, GMA Pictures EVP and GMA Public Affairs SVP Nessa Valdellon, ‘P77’ director Derick Cabrido, senior program manager Kristian Julao, Barbie, GMA Public Affairs’ senior AVP Angelie Atienza, GMA Network SVP for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide and Support Group, and president and CEO of GMA Films lawyer Annette Gozon-Valdes, Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution director Rico Gonzales, and ‘P77’ screenwriter Enrico Santos.

GMA Pictures has set the psychological horror film “P77” for release on July 30.

From the creative minds behind notable entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) comes “P77” or “Penthouse 77,” a “mind-bending” psychological horror film based on an original story by “Green Bones” creators Anj Atienza and Kristian Julao.

The film is directed by Derick Cabrido and written by “Mallari” screenwriter Enrico Santos.

Leading the cast is Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza, alongside “Firefly” breakout child star Euwenn Mikaell, and acclaimed veteran actresses Gina Pareño and Rosanna Roces.

“P77” is GMA Pictures’ seventh local film to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, as announced in a contract signing held on Monday at the GMA Network Center.

Representing GMA Pictures at the event were CEO of GMA Films, lawyer Annette Gozon-Valdes, alongside GMA Pictures executive vice president Nessa Valdellon. Signing on behalf of Warner Bros. Pictures was distribution director Rico Gonzales.

“I’m very happy that Warner is our partner in the distribution of this film,” said Gozon-Valdes during the event. “I believe that together, we can ensure its success and bring this movie to a wider audience.”

Gonzales echoed the excitement, saying, “I’m honored to be here partnering with GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs for the next release of the local movie release of Warner Bros.

“We’ve been talking about this since last year and now we’re here. This is actually our seventh local movie to be distributed by Warner Bros. So I’m hoping, with GMA 7 and ‘P77,’ it’s going to be the Lucky 7 for this film.”