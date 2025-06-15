Who among these Binibinis will wear the crown?

The 36 candidates of the 2025 Binibining Pilipinas are joined by My Daily Collagen executives — president and CEO Anna Perez (leftmost, in red) and chief sales officer Oliver Salas (rightmost) — during a media event marking the second year of the national pageant’s collaboration with the Filipino-owned, Japan-made collagen brand.

A new set of Binibini queens will be crowned tonight as the 61st Binibining Pilipinas pageant culminates at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with a live telecast on TV5. But even before the winners are announced, the 36 candidates have already made their impressions on pageant fans and members of the press through a series of pre-coronation events that revealed their credentials, convictions and compelling Binibini journeys.

The STAR, along with fellow members of SPEED (Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors), got a chance to meet the candidates during a special media gathering hosted by Binibining Pilipinas’ official wellness partner, My Daily Collagen. There, the candidates shared not only why they joined the country’s longest-running national pageant, but also how they’ve been juggling careers, education, and advocacies.

According to Anna Perez, president of Global Wellness Enterprises, the Filipino-owned and Japan-made My Daily Collagen is very happy to support Binibinis for the second consecutive year.

“The training, the pressure, it’s intense,” she said, adding that what made the partnership fulfilling was the sincerity of testimonials from the girls. “They didn’t just say they looked better. They felt better. They felt energized (during competition).”

Their drink version contains premium collagen, royal jelly, elastin, hyaluronic acid, ceramide, and essential vitamins. Its Pico Tablet variant features ultra-small collagen molecules for better absorption and is available at major drugstores and outlets. The company used to focus solely on sports — organizing the My Daily Collagen triathlon and supporting the Premiere Volleyball League — they ventured into pageantry because they believe in promoting holistic beauty. “Our support doesn’t stop on coronation night,” added chief sales officer Oliver Salas. “We’re with them as they go on to represent the Philippines internationally.”

This year’s batch of candidates is diverse in both backgrounds and aspirations. Among those that caught our attention was Bb. 4 Mia Golosino of Malabon, the youngest in the batch and a British Mensa member with an IQ of 162. A first-time contestant, she has been accepted to study law at the prestigious London School of Economics.

Bb. 30 Blessie Villablanca of Antique holds degrees in both medicine and dentistry, and advocates for children’s rights. Bb. 22 Anne De Mesa of Batangas, a UST cum laude graduate, is a certified public accountant at a multinational pharmaceutical company.

Bb. 35 Alyssa Geronimo of Nueva Ecija works remotely as a U.S. tax accountant and performs as a wedding singer. Bb. 31 Nica Dacanay of Sto. Tomas, Batangas became her family’s breadwinner after her father passed away in 2021, but still graduated cum laude and now works remotely as a sales executive for a Canadian firm.

Other candidates are entrepreneurs. Bb. 12 Francesca Abalajon of Aklan is a De La Salle University student who runs a hotel, a video production company, and organizes local pageants in her province. Bb. 36 Dalia Khattab of Las Piñas, a Star Magic actress, manages Trax Manila, a luxury thrift fashion business based in Japan. Pasig’s Bb. 15 Bianca Hernandez started her own events company at 22.

Bb. 27 Jemille Zosa of Mandaluyong is a licensed private pilot currently building flight hours toward her commercial license. Pageantry runs in the family — her grandmother Benigna Rustia was a Binibini second runner-up in 1968, and her mother Marilou Rustia joined in 1995. Bb. 1 Jeanette Reyes of Batangas City is both a flight attendant and a lieutenant with the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Many Binibinis are educators. Bb. 14 Devine Torres of Zamboanga del Sur is a licensed teacher with a master’s in Science Education. Bb. 21 Pretty Shane Arnejo, also from Zamboanga, previously worked as a senior high school teacher and has a master’s in English Language Teaching. Bb. 2 Liiya Santiago of Bulacan, a licensed teacher, dreams of building her own school one day.

Others have championed youth advocacy and local media. Bb. 23 Joanna Batalang of Ilocos Sur graduated magna cum laude and has worked with youth through the Candon Youth for Empowerment Movement. She also worked for a regional media organization.

The candidates and My Daily Collagen execs after the Q&A session with entertainment editors. Representing the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. is Clarisse Lacanlale (seated, left).

While many are first-timers like Bb. 29 Glycelle Navares of South Cotabato — the province’s first-ever Binibini — several are pageant veterans. Bb. 7 Annabelle McDonnell of Iligan City was first runner-up at Miss Charm 2023 and holds a degree in Consular and Diplomatic Affairs from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Bb. 25 Katrina Ann Johnson of Davao returns after finishing as last year’s first runner-up, determined to complete her unfinished business.

The candidates also gave a glimpse of their personalities and quick thinking skills during a simulated Q&A session at the media event.

Bb. 5 Lois Garce of Albay weighed in on the postponement of the EDSA rehabilitation from the lens of an architectural design student, saying it could give both the government and commuters time to prepare for better execution. Bb. 8 Andrea Sumadsad of Tiaong, Quezon Province had a different take, saying it was high time the rehab pushed through.

There were also lighter moments. When asked if she’d date a journalist, Bb. 30 Blessie of Antique said, “I love to write and talk to people who have a lot to offer. Journalists have lots of stories to tell and I would love to listen. But unfortunately, I have a boyfriend now. So… better luck next time, Sir.”

Bb. 9 Jenesse Mejia of Pangasinan, founder of the five-year-old nonprofit iMatter, was asked to choose between wealth, intelligence, and physical attractiveness. “I would choose to be wealthy,” she said. “There are so many people I want to help. I grew up with the faces of poor children through the church and youth ministry… Wealth can be used to help more — pay it forward and impact lives.”

Bb. 20 Farah Rebustillo of Samar hoped for a superpower that could help her see what lies ahead, including what happens on coronation night. “Hopefully, what will happen on the coronation night will work towards my favor.”

Indeed, after months of preparation and competition, all that’s left is to find out who will wear the two crowns — Binibining Pilipinas International and Binibining Pilipinas Globe. May the odds be in favor of the most deserving Binibinis.