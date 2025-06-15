What celebrity dads learned from their fathers

Fathers, in their quiet strength and everyday choices, often shape who we become — even before we realize it.

This Father’s Day, The Philippine STAR asked celebrity dads to look back on the men who raised them — not just as parents, but as their earliest mentors, role models, and, in many ways, heroes.

Here’s what they had to say about the fathers who helped define the men they are today.

Michael V on dad Cesar Bunagan:

“His biggest influence is this outlook in life. In a way, I’m a happy-go-lucky person but because he was hardworking so naging ganun din ako. Mataas yung sense of humor niya, namana ko talaga sa kanya, sila ng Nanay ko. Being a handyman, I got them from him.

“My favorite memory of him was when we went abroad. Their first Christmas in America, at our house — it felt like, even if I didn’t actually repay them, it was a way of giving back for everything they had done for us. Then we were able to take them on a cruise.

“It wasn’t just one time because we wanted to let them experience different cruises. Tapos nakita ko sa mata nila ang saya na sana lagi nalang tayo ganito. Even during the final minutes in his deathbed, that’s what we talked about. I reminded him of those memories. It made him smile. Napapangiti siya hanggang tuluyang pumikit. Yes (he got to enjoy my success). He was so happy for me.”

Jiggy Manicad

Jiggy Manicad on Rodrigo Manicad Sr.:

“My father used to be a high school teacher in Laguna. Biggest influence… his being cool in times of pressure. Parang hindi siya masyadong natataranta, ganon. Maybe that’s the biggest lesson that he taught me — that grace under pressure.

“It’s like no matter what he faced or what the situation was, he never wavered or got confused — he was always like, ‘It’s okay, we can handle this.’ I think that’s something I’ve picked up or learned from him.”

Dennis Trillo

Dennis Trillo on dad Dennis Abelardo Ho:

“His influence is huge because I learned almost everything from him. He’s the kind of person who, when you ask something, always has the right answer. Back when Google wasn’t around yet, he was my Google. If there was something I wanted to know, I would go straight to him. He also taught us what things we should prioritize. I think he was also the one who really disciplined us.

“The most important lesson is na ‘wag kang manlalamang sa iba. Never take advantage of others. Choose a job that’s honorable. He told us to choose work where you don’t have to step on other people. And the golden rule really is to love. Until now, na-a-apply ko pa rin yun.”

CongTV

CongTV on dad Marlon Velasquez Sr.:

“OK naman akong lumaki so I feel that OK lang din naman yung ginagawa namin sa kay Kidlat (his son). There were a couple of times that he almost gave up but he chose to fight. Not actually choosing but he didn’t have a choice but to fight because of us, his children. He didn’t have a choice but labanan kung ano yung binabato sa kanya in life. Paano kami pag nawala siya? He is the head of the household.

“I think that’s the important lesson that he taught us, maybe indirectly. I’m also applying it to my experiences, my life. So shoutout to my Papa.”

Janno Gibbs

Janno Gibbs on dad Ronaldo Valdez:

“What he (Ronaldo Valdez) taught was that you and your child should be equals. So when we were growing up, of course he would scold us, but he said that if we explained ourselves and we were right, he would apologize. He’d say, ‘Hey, sorry, sorry. I was wrong.’

“That’s how he raised us. And as a son, right, usually, the Filipino stereotype is that fathers are only sweet with daughters. That wasn’t the case with my dad.

“He was sweet even to me, kahit nung ito na lang, kahit nung lately na lang, during the latter part of his life, may beso kami, di ba? Meron kaming ganun, which is not normal for a father-and-son relationship. May beso kami, may I love you kami, yun. So, I carried that over to my kids.”

Dingdong Avanzado

Dingdong Avanzado on dad Fidelito Avanzado:

“The biggest influence that my father (former Siquijor Mayor Fidelito Avanzado) had on me was on how I treat and deal with people. He always gave importance to the value of respect regardless of one’s stature in life. If there’s one thing that he emphasized to me over the years is to love God, family and country passionately. I am very grateful for the wisdom that he imparted to me while I was growing up and throughout. He taught me how to think first before I respond to any situation. Not to just base my decisions on feelings but on facts.”