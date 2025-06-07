^

Entertainment

Actor, screenwriter groups oppose bill strengthening MTRCB

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 7, 2025 | 11:24am
Actor, screenwriter groups oppose bill strengthening MTRCB
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Groups representing Filipino actors and screenwriters expressed opposition to a Senate bill expanding the powers of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Senate Bill No. 2805 was filed by Sens. Grace Poe, Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis Tolentino, Robin Padilla, Lito Lapid, Bong Revilla, and Joel Villanueva.

Padilla, Lapid, and Revilla are all actor-politicians, while Poe is the daughter of acting legend and National Artist Fernando Poe Jr.

A key portion of the Senate bill grants the MTRCB more power to regulate even online streaming platforms.

The measure has been slammed by opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros for its broad usage of terms that may be subject to abuse and by the Directors' Guild of the Philippines Inc. (DGPI), who cited concerns about censorship overreach in a statement signed by it Board of Directors.

AKTOR, the League of Filipino Actors, followed the DGPI's footsteps by releasing a statement of its own, calling on Congress — where the bill will be voted on — to halt the measure and instead "initiate meaningful, inclusive dialogue with the creative industry."

"Any legislation that impacts the freedom of expression, artistic integrity, and livelihood must be shaped with those who live and work in that space," AKTOR said.

The group acknowledged the existence of current safeguards, which already guide creatives, adding it believes in a self-regulating industry where accountability is present and any reforms made are done in partnership with the creative community.

"We support protection against harm and exploitation — but not vague standards or sweeping controls that risk limiting voices and reducing opportunities for the Filipino creatives," the group continued.

AKTOR reiterated its plea for legislators to reconsider the measure with the industry in mind "so that any regulatory framework truly protects, not polices, the creative space."

"We stand ready to help shape a better, fairer system — one that honors both the rights of the audience and the freedom and integrity of the Filipino artist," AKTOR's statement ended.

AKTOR is led by chairman Dingdong Dantes, vice chairman Agot Isidro, and president Iza Calzado.

Support not silence

The Filipino Screenwriters Guild slammed Senate Bill No. 2805 as a measure not designed to protect viewers but rather giving the MTRCB more power to "censor, strangle creativity, and control which stories get told," which greatly affects writers.

"When writers are gagged, society is too," the group said. "Culture dies a little every time a story is cut or banned."

The group cited a quote by National Artist Lino Brocka about how the arts should not be separated from society's issues, expounding on it by saying art should not live in vacuum, "Sanitizing [art] is just censorship in disguise."

It also laid out for legislators the reality of screenwriters' struggles being underpaid and unprotected, always being cast aside once their stories are turned in, and gave concrete suggestions to help the industry:

  • The creation of an industry-led committee involving writers, producers, and the government to set a Minimum Script Fee Table;
  • Halting forced and unpaid copyright transfers;
  • Mandatory residuals and royalties;
  • Treat screenwriters as essential culture workers, with a voice in policies that affect them

The guild cited another National Artist Ricky Lee, "'Pag nawala ang boses ng manunulat, walang saysay ang kuwento."

It reiterated the measure "threatens to turn screens into sanitized echo chambers."

"We need systems that empower writers, not silence them. Because when writers love their voice, stories disappear. And when stories disappear, culture dies," the Filipino Screenwriters Guild's statement ended.

RELATED: DGPI against Senate bill 'strengthening' MTRCB, cites censorship issues

AKTOR

MOVIE AND TELEVISION REVIEW AND CLASSIFICATION BOARD

MTRCB
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beyond the red carpet: What Tudum says about the future of entertainment storytelling

Beyond the red carpet: What Tudum says about the future of entertainment storytelling

By MJ Marflori | 12 hours ago
There are assignments that change you, and then there are experiences that remind you exactly why you do what you do. My trip...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Guinness World Records announced that Hollywood star Tom Cruise now holds the record for "most burning parachute...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Lindsay Custodio filed a formal complaint against her estranged husband for alleged violation of the Violence Against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Living the &lsquo;Dream&rsquo; again

Living the ‘Dream’ again

By Carlo Orosa | 3 days ago
This is a personal look at the return of a beloved musical, and the journey we’re all taking together.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Film community reacts to Senate bill expanding MTRCB&rsquo;s powers

Film community reacts to Senate bill expanding MTRCB’s powers

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board said that they will “implement” whatever is “approved...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Paul Soriano learned from working with Lav Diaz and Gael Garc&iacute;a Bernal

What Paul Soriano learned from working with Lav Diaz and Gael García Bernal

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
“One day, he sent me an e-mail,” said producer Paul Soriano, recounting how he came on board “Magellan,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA Sparkle joins the P-pop wave with Cloud 7

GMA Sparkle joins the P-pop wave with Cloud 7

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The promising career of Cloud 7 was set in motion when Sparkle GMA Artist Center introduced the youngest Ppop boy group in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards&rsquo; directorial debut &lsquo;Out of Order&rsquo; to premiere at Vietnam film festival

Alden Richards’ directorial debut ‘Out of Order’ to premiere at Vietnam film festival

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards is stepping behind the camera for the first time as he makes his directorial debut while also starring...
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;Torete&rsquo; to AI: Herbert Hernandez celebrates Moonstar88&rsquo;s hit, Gigil&rsquo;s 25 years
Exclusive

From ‘Torete’ to AI: Herbert Hernandez celebrates Moonstar88’s hit, Gigil’s 25 years

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
From being a lead guitarist and co-founder of Moonstar88 in college at the University of Santo Tomas, Hernandez soldiers on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with