GMA Sparkle joins the P-pop wave with Cloud 7

After completing rigorous training that ran for months, the collective, composed of Lukas Garcia, Johann Nepomuceno, Kairo Lazarte, Egypt See, Migz Diokno, PJ Yago and Fian Guevarra, is primed and poised to bring happiness and inspiration to fans and listeners through songs.

During the press event, the collective said they’re thankful and honored to be part of the growing Ppop community, where their idols SB19 belong. They attribute this latest development in their career to the GMA talent management agency and people who have helped them in their journey by giving them opportunities.

As for Cloud 7’s music style, they describe it as “upbeat, uplifting and very inspiring.” The song Bara Bara can attest to it.

The chat with the press revealed that the tune talks about taking pride in a skill one has or is good at. It speaks of the hard work and dedication a person puts in. With that, the creative output is never done in haste or bara bara. It’s well-thought-out.

Being proud of it is the message the boy group wants to put across to everyone, including their fans, whom they dearly call Rainbows. The song encourages one to unleash and embrace one’s talent and nurture it, like Cloud 7, to entertain and inspire the public.

“It was inspired by Cloud 9,” said Kairo about what the group name stands for. “Di ba po kapag sinasabi na Cloud 9, it’s about happiness, nag-e-enjoy lang po, very uplifting and very light (when you say Cloud 9 or you’re on Cloud 9, you refer to the idea of happiness or enjoyment, right?). That’s what we want the audience to feel every time they watch us or see us perform.”

Given such a name, it came naturally for them to address their supporters as Rainbows. If there are clouds, there’s also a rainbow, added he. Each color of the rainbow represents every member. For instance, Lukas is the color green, while Egypt is red.

“We’re very proud, very happy,” shared PJ. “At this very young age, we have the moment (or the opportunity) to showcase our talents and what else we can do. Marami kaming mapapasayang tao (we’re able to make a lot of people happy). We want to show everyone that we can sing and we can dance.”

Since they are taking their baby steps, Cloud 7 keeps exciting activities up their sleeves.

“Yes, marami po kaming songs na-i-re-release (we have more songs to release), more shows, more collaborations,” said Lukas. “So, you can expect many, many more events from Cloud 7 to come up.”

Aside from singing and performing, they wish to explore other areas of entertainment like acting. If given the chance, Johann said he can appear in a program whose story also involves singing and dancing, while Fian sees himself doing an action drama that is similar to “Mga Batang Riles.”

A piece of information from its publicity team shares that the boy group will headline the upcoming digital series titled “Sparkle Presents: Up, Up, and Away,” which has its premiere on Sparkle’s social media platforms. The content provides viewers in-depth interviews with the Cloud 7 members.

As a group, Fian, Johann, Kairo, Lukas, Egypt, PJ and Migz are excited to see each other for their training, which helps build their chemistry and strengthen their bond. They have also learned more about their craft from their coaches and Sparkle. According to them, it boosts their confidence.

Songwriting-wise, they also enjoy collaborating and sharing their ideas about the song to record, the possible vibe, the groupmate that lends voice on this or that part and the need for doing adlib.

These are telltale signs that Cloud 7 is serious and determined to tap their full potential with the intention of staying in the entertainment industry.