Living the â€˜Dreamâ€™ again

Living the ‘Dream’ again

MANILA, Philippines — This is a personal look at the return of a beloved musical, and the journey we’re all taking together.

There are stories that never lose their power — and for me, “Joseph the Dreamer” is one of those rare stories.

That’s why I’m incredibly honored to be part of its 2025 revival, once again stepping onto the stage as Pharaoh and Auctioneer. But what makes this year even more personal and emotional for me is this: I was part of the original 1989 cast, playing Benjamin, the youngest brother of Joseph. And now, in 2025, I’m the only actor from that very first production who is still part of the cast.

Gary Valenciano is Jacob, father of Joseph, who formerly played Joseph in 1999 to 2000.

It’s a rare and humbling privilege to have lasted this long in the show, to have grown with it and to now return in a completely different role — bringing everything I’ve learned through the years. It’s a full-circle moment, and one that reminds me just how timeless and transformative this story really is.

This July, “Joseph the Dreamer” returns to the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza for a limited run. First staged 36 years ago, the show continues to inspire with its powerful message of faith, resilience and redemption. Joseph’s journey — from favored son to slave, then prisoner to ruler — remains deeply moving, especially in these times.

Lorenz Martinez is Pharaoh (alternate) and the assistant director.

When Trumpets reimagined the show in 2020, under the direction of Paolo Valenciano, with musical direction by Myke Salomon, choreography by MJ Arda, and original book and lyrics by the late great Freddie Santos, it became a vibrant, contemporary retelling — one that honored its roots while speaking boldly to a new generation.

That’s me as Pharaoh-Auctioneer.

Now, leading the cast once again is Sam Concepcion, who brings depth and dynamism to the role of Joseph. Also returning to the stage is the iconic Gary Valenciano, who played Joseph in 1999 and 2000, and now steps into the role of Jacob, the family patriarch. It’s a powerful generational handoff that speaks to the legacy of this production. And while Audie Gemora, who played the original Joseph in 1989, isn’t part of the cast this time, his spirit and vision as Trumpets’ artistic director continue to guide the heart of this revival.

Aicelle Santos portrays the character Rachel.

And as I step into the royal robes once again as Pharaoh — a role I’ve loved playing in past runs — I’m joined this year by the remarkable Lorenz Martinez as an alternate while also serving as the assistant director. His perspective and leadership bring incredible value to the production, both onstage and offstage.

Also returning are Kayla Rivera as Asenath and Mateo Amper Jimenez as Benjamin. Joseph’s brothers — key players in his emotional journey — are portrayed by RJ dela Fuente, Matthew Barbers, Carlos Canlas, Paul Valdez, Jim Ferrer, Renz Bernardo, Luis Marcelo and Sam Panlilio.

Julia Serad and Aicelle Santos alternate as Rachel, mother to Joseph and Benjamin, adding heart and vocal brilliance to a pivotal role in Joseph’s story.

Sheena Lee Palad is Potiphar’s wife.

The cast grows richer with the addition of Naya Ambi, alternating with Rivera as Asenath, and rising artist Ken San Jose, who takes on the role of Benjamin alongside Jimenez. Sheena Lee Palad, gospel singer-songwriter, lends her voice to the role of Mrs. Potiphar and joins the female ensemble.

Kayla Rivera is Asenath, Joseph’s wife.

And then, there’s Jordan Andrews, celebrating 30 years in theater by stepping into the role of Joseph in select performances. With his West End roots (“Miss Saigon”) and recent appearances in “Rent” and “Once On This Island,” Jordan brings global experience and a deep love for the craft. When not donning Joseph’s iconic coat, he also takes on the role of Judah.

Naya Ambi as Asenath (alternate).

Being part of “Joseph the Dreamer” again — 35 years after I first stepped on stage as Benjamin — is a profound blessing. It’s a reminder that we’re all on a journey, and that every season of life offers a new role to play.

Mateo Amper Jimenez is Benjamin, Joseph’s youngest brother.

From youngest brother to Egyptian ruler, I’ve lived through this story in more ways than one. And now, I get to share it with you all over again.

Ken San Jose as Benjamin (alternate).

Join us from July 11 to 13 and July 18 to 20 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza.

Julia Serad as Rachel (alternate) with Liam Nerry as young Joseph.

Tickets are now available via Ticket2Me.net and official show buyers.

Follow Trumpets on Facebook and Instagram for cast features, behind-the-scenes moments and everything leading up to this very special run.