Netflix increases subscription prices in the Philippines due to VAT; Disney+ catching up in subscribers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 8:34am
In this file photo illustration a computer screen displays the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Already the master of 2020's pandemic-era movie landscape, Netflix on January 12, 2021 offered a preview of upcoming 2021 releases, a list with no fewer than 70 star-studded feature films.
Olivier Douliery / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix has reportedly increased the price of its monthly subscription in the Philippines from 12% to 13.5%. 

This is reportedly as a response to Republic Act (RA) 12023, which imposes a 12% value-added tax (VAT) on foreign digital service providers (DSPs), including streaming platforms, online advertising, and e-commerce.

The basic plan is now P279 per month, standard plan is P449 per month, and premium is now P619 per month. 

The price hike is now in effect for new subscribers, while existing users will see the changes reflect on their bill starting June 1. 

Other streaming services have also announced price increase due to VAT implementation.

Subscribers of streaming platforms are reportedly growing, with the Disney+ streaming service increading to 126 million, adding 1.4 million new subscriptions since the previous quarter.

It still trails Netflix in the quest for subscribers, which are estimated at about 300 million, even though the company has stopped publishing its precise sign-up figures. — With reports from Agence France-Presse

