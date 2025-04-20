Songs for the Superstar

Last April 17, National Artist Nora Aunor passed away from acute respiratory failure. She was just a few weeks short of what would have been her 72nd birthday on May 21. In true superstar fashion, she sent everything into a tailspin, dominating the media, generating large-scale mourning and unleashing a flood of memories — including many of my own.

It is difficult not to be affected by the passing of our superstar Nora Aunor. She was so much a part of our lives for almost 60 years. We have stood in awe of her talent, been mesmerized by her extraordinary star power and been shocked or infuriated with her behavior but we could not ever be just nonchalant or uncaring about her.

It was in 1976, I was working at Vicor Music Corporation and just starting to write lyrics. Willy Cruz, the composer and arranger in charge of Vicor’s A&R department approached me about writing words to his melody. There was already a title, Isang Halik, Isang Tinik and it would be for a film, “Mrs. Teresa Abad… Ako Po si Bing” directed by Danny Cabreira starring Charito Solis and the exciting young actor Christopher de Leon. The producer was NV Productions, owned by Nora Aunor. And she would sing the theme song!

Willy, while already experienced as an arranger and producer, had never scored a movie before. But he went into a “why not” mode and decided to accept the new challenge.

I did the same. My Tagalog was not very good and I had never done Tagalog lyrics before. But I figured I should try. Besides, with the likes of Levi Celerio and Ernie de la Pena hanging around the Vicor office, there were masters of the trade, I could run to for help.

Willy scored “Teresa Abad” and launched what would become his award-studded career as a musical director for films. Nora loved Isang Halik, Isang Tinik and she did a wonderful job.

I remember playing the 45RPM single on the Plaka Pilipino label over and over. My first Tagalog song. My first movie theme song. And it was by the great Nora Aunor.

With that I discovered the beauty of Filipino lyrics and started learning Tagalog to improve my writing. Which was just as well because only a few weeks later, Ryan Cayabyab was talking to me about writing lyrics for his song which would be the theme for “Magandang Gabi sa Inyong Lahat. “That was a gothic horror movie directed by Lupita Concio starring Nora and Tirso Cruz III.

It was to be Ryan’s first opportunity to score a movie and Nora was to sing the theme song. I approached that job with more confidence. The result was a simple tune I called Awit ni Ana. I guess, everybody was happy with the result. Like everything she sang, Nora made the song beautiful. I was, of course, joyous, so over the moon with Nora singing my songs.

She did many more. While both of us were still with Vicor, Willy and I would choose foreign hits for Nora to sing, but translated into Tagalog. We did a lot. My World Keeps Getting Smaller Everyday by Neil Sedaka as Ba’t Di Ko Magawang Limutin Ka, Once is Not Enough by Henry Mancini as Minsan Lang, I Have You by The Carpenters as Hindi Na Ako Mag-iisa and others. It was like a game that Willy and I played and Nora gamely played along.

Willy later left Vicor to form Jem Recording and I went to help form OctoArts International. As luck would have it, Nora followed suit and I continued choosing songs for her to record, Handog by Florante and writing Tagalog lyrics for her cover versions like Hopelessly Devoted to You by Olivia Newton-John as Laging Umiibig Sa ‘Yo.

My Nora Aunor memories continued on to her Viva period where after she became the first Filipino to win a Best Actress Award in a major international film festival competition in Cairo, as her “The Flor Contemplacion Story” went around the world — Hongkong, New York, Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago, Brussels and other places.

Nora was not perfect. We sometimes had spats during work but she never carried grudges and I got sweet nudges and a hug where she would say, “Ate, bati na tayo.” I never stayed mad. I loved the girl. Who could not? I was before tremendous talent, so much artistry, and a star glow that lights up everything she touches. Nora could be forgiven anything.