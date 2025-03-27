'Piso' per episode: Vertical short drama streaming service launched in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Beetzee Play, a short vertical drama streaming service designed to cater to the evolving entertainment needs of Filipino audiences, was recently launched in the country.

As the first and only "Piso Serye" platform in the Philippines, Beetzee Play is revolutionizing the way Filipinos experience short-form dramas, offering viewers compelling and affordable content at just P1 per episode.

In a bold move that aims to make entertainment more accessible to everyone, Beetzee Play is positioning itself as the go-to destination for budget-friendly, on-demand short drama content by partnering with fintech giants Maya and GCash.

The app’s innovative Piso Serye model offers every Maya and GCash user the opportunity to watch full episodes for as low as P1. This “Piso-to-play” approach allows users to enjoy a variety of local and international dramas without the burden of high subscription fees or commitment to lengthy contracts. With a wide range of genres, from romance and family drama to suspense and action, the platform caters to every viewer’s taste.

“We believe that entertainment should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their income. With Beetzee Play, we’re giving Filipinos the chance to enjoy top-notch drama at a price that fits their lifestyle,” said Dae Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Beetzee Play.

“Our unique Piso Serye model will change the way people watch dramas — whether they’re on the go or at home, they can always find a story that resonates with them.”

The app is not just about making content affordable; it is also committed to supporting local talent through its production studio arm Beetzee Play Originals. The platform works with both established and emerging Filipino writers, directors and actors to bring fresh perspectives to the vertical screen. By providing a platform for short-form dramas, the app gives new storytellers the opportunity to share their creativity with a wide audience.

The Originals "represents a new frontier for Filipino creators, giving them the chance to reach millions of viewers with captivating stories that deserve to be told,” said Pauline Alviola, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beetzee Play. “We’re excited to be part of a vibrant community of Filipino creators who are shaping the future of Philippine Entertainment.”

