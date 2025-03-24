Eric Quizon pays tribute to Dolphy Theater

Eric Quizon is the head of NET25’s artist management arm, Star Center. He is joined by Ara Mina (not in photo).

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Quizon paid tribute to the Dolphy Theater after parts of ABS-CBN compound were sold to Ayala Land.

On his Instagram account, Eric posted photos of him in the theater.

Eric directed the Star Awards for Television in the Dolphy Theater.

"Bitter sweet feeling because the venue is Dolphy Theatre at ABS-CBN, where news came out 2 weeks ago that this iconic ABS-CBN structure will be demolished," he wrote.

"Progress is good but somehow it cancels our history, heritage and culture. Reality bites," he added.

In his past interview with ABS-CBN, Eric said that he's going to ask the network to get the caricature memorabilia of his father.

“Actually, pinarating ko na sa kanila na kung gigibain siya, ‘yung parang symbol sa labas [ay] kung puwedeng ibigay na lang sa akin. Sabi ni Tita Cory (Vidanes), pinag-uusapan pa raw nila pero matagal pa naman daw ‘yun. Kung hindi raw gagamitin ng ABS, ibibigay daw nila sa akin kung hindi nila gagamitin,” he said.

“‘Yung mga memorabilia, baka magamit nila kung lumipat sila. Pag-aari naman nila ‘yun. The Dolphy Theater was just given to Dolphy in honor of him.

“Nakakalungkot. ‘Yung nasa harapan na parang may caricature ni daddy, sabi ko, kung puwedeng hingin na lang namin. Sabi ni Tita Cory, pag-uusapan daw."

