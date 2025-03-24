^

Entertainment

Eric Quizon pays tribute to Dolphy Theater

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 1:41pm
Eric Quizon pays tribute to Dolphy Theater
Eric Quizon is the head of NET25’s artist management arm, Star Center. He is joined by Ara Mina (not in photo).

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Quizon paid tribute to the Dolphy Theater after parts of ABS-CBN compound were sold to Ayala Land. 

On his Instagram account, Eric posted photos of him in the theater. 

Eric directed the Star Awards for Television in the Dolphy Theater. 

"Bitter sweet feeling because the venue is Dolphy Theatre at ABS-CBN, where news came out 2 weeks ago that this iconic ABS-CBN structure will be demolished," he wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrico Quizon (@eric_quizon)

"Progress is good but somehow it cancels our history, heritage and culture. Reality bites," he added. 

In his past interview with ABS-CBN, Eric said that he's going to ask the network to get the caricature memorabilia of his father. 

“Actually, pinarating ko na sa kanila na kung gigibain siya, ‘yung parang symbol sa labas [ay] kung puwedeng ibigay na lang sa akin. Sabi ni Tita Cory (Vidanes), pinag-uusapan pa raw nila pero matagal pa naman daw ‘yun. Kung hindi raw gagamitin ng ABS, ibibigay daw nila sa akin kung hindi nila gagamitin,” he said.

“‘Yung mga memorabilia, baka magamit nila kung lumipat sila. Pag-aari naman nila ‘yun. The Dolphy Theater was just given to Dolphy in honor of him.

“Nakakalungkot. ‘Yung nasa harapan na parang may caricature ni daddy, sabi ko, kung puwedeng hingin na lang namin. Sabi ni Tita Cory, pag-uusapan daw."

RELATEDABS-CBN sells part of HQ to Ayala Land for P6 billion        

ERIC QUIZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mamas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle at Bench runway&nbsp;
play

Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mamas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle at Bench runway 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sunshine Cruz was the lady in red who strutted the runway and blew a kiss to her man seated on the frontrow, Atong Ang, while...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam on settling down with Rhian

Sam on settling down with Rhian

By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
I met Sam Verzosa for the first time at a recent luncheon he and business partner RS Francisco hosted for a few select press...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Calleja: Funny is funny

Alex Calleja: Funny is funny

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
When Alex Calleja released his stand-up comedy special “Tamang Panahon” on Netflix last month, he never expected...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hiligaynon films dominate CinePanalo

Hiligaynon films dominate CinePanalo

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
“Salum,” a Hiligaynon full-length film by TM Malones, bagged the Best Picture award at the just concluded Puregold...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Guji Lorenzana collaborates with music artists all over Asia

How Guji Lorenzana collaborates with music artists all over Asia

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Guji Lorenzana is one creative who has the vantage point of what it’s like being on camera and behind the scenes. He...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Not &lsquo;munisipyo,&rsquo; Sandiganbayan!: Kris Bernal reacts to people&rsquo;s impression of her new house

Not ‘munisipyo,’ Sandiganbayan!: Kris Bernal reacts to people’s impression of her new house

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Actress Kris Bernal shared her reaction to people describing her new family home as resembling a municipal hall or &ldqu...
Entertainment
fbtw
After Mark Herras, Rainier Castillo surprises Jojo Mendrez at new song launch

After Mark Herras, Rainier Castillo surprises Jojo Mendrez at new song launch

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Former Kapuso actor Rainier Castillo surprised businessman and singer Jojo Mendrez during the press conference of his new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bares Top 5 Body Beautiful swimsuit winners

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bares Top 5 Body Beautiful swimsuit winners

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
The top five Body Beautiful queens in the partial swimwear showcase online poll, in alphabetical order, are:
Entertainment
fbtw
Mariah Carey to bring 'The Celebration of Mimi' world tour to Manila

Mariah Carey to bring 'The Celebration of Mimi' world tour to Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
International pop star Mariah Carey will visit Manila to perform as part of her "The Celebration of Mimi" world...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with