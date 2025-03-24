^

Entertainment

Sam on settling down with Rhian

RAZZLE-DAZA - Pat-P Daza - The Philippine Star
March 24, 2025 | 12:00am
Sam on settling down with Rhian
Sam Verzosa’s GMA show ‘Dear SV’ is now hosted by actress-girlfriend Rhian Ramos.

I met Sam Verzosa for the first time at a recent luncheon he and business partner RS Francisco hosted for a few select press friends. Prior to this, I knew of Sam because he is known in showbiz circles as the boyfriend of Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos and as the CEO and co-founder of FRONTROW, the multi-level marketing company that distributes Luxxe White line.

In 2022, he also added “congressman” to the list of many titles he carries as the representative of the party list Tutok To Win. And now, he is also a mayoral aspirant for the city of Manila who is running against the incumbent, Honey Lacuna, and Isko Moreno, who is trying to reclaim the title after his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022.

So what will Sam Verzosa do for Manila if he wins the mayoral election in May? What does Rhian Ramos have to say about her politicking boyfriend? And is marriage on the horizon? Read on to learn the answers to all these and more.  

What compelled you to be the first nominee of Tutok to Win in 2022, and then to be a mayoral candidate for Manila in the May 12 mid-term elections?

“When the pandemic happened back in March 2020, I wanted to help as much as I could. Frontrow has been blessed because our company was doing well. It was time to share our blessings and help. By April 2020, Frontrow Cares was distributing face masks and PPEs, and bought 20,000 sacks of rice to distribute to our less fortunate brothers and sisters from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Frontrow Cares has been there since 2009, the same year Frontrow was launched. We helped victims of Ondoy, Yolanda, the Taal volcano eruption and many more. It became innate for me to help. It was only in 2022 — 13 years after — that I decided to go into politics when I decided to run as the first nominee of Tutok To Win and fortunately, I am now part of the 19th Congress. I am the first from my family who entered politics. I even backed out initially.”

What to you are the Top 3 problems of Manila and how do you plan to solve them?

“The three Ks: kalusugan (health), kaalaman (education) and kabuhayan (livelihood). The (lack of these) three are the root causes of poverty in Manila. Ito ang tatlong pinaka-hinihiling ng aking mga kababayan sa Maynila. The poor, solo parents, senior citizens, students... almost everyone, this is their plea. These are the three pillars of my campaign. Free hospitalization, free maintenance medicines, and a monthly allowance of P2,000 for every senior citizen at magdadagdag ng mga doctor at mga ospital para sa mga senior citizens at mga PWD.

“Para sa kaalaman: I want the Manileños to be like me, a graduate of the University of the Philippines (Civil Engineering). Gusto ko makapagtapos sila para magka-oportunidad sila sa buhay. Gusto ko ring bigyan ng allowance ang mga estudyante at magkaroon ng mga review centers para makapasok sila sa mga magagaling na mga universities, makatapos sila at matulungan nila mga pamilya nila.

“Kabuhayan at trabaho: Eto ang kasalukuyang binibigay ko para kumita sila at maangat nila ang sarili nila sa kahirapan. Tutulungan ko ang mga Manileño angatin ang sarili nila para hindi na sila umasa sa gobyerno.”

You initially hosted the GMA show “Dear SV,” which is now hosted by your girlfriend Rhian Ramos. Tell us more about this.

“I am so happy that the show is rating very well, and more so because it’s Rhian who is hosting it now. But the best part is that I am able to promote Manila and its heritage sites as a destination. So, even if I am not yet the mayor, I am able to help promote the city and the businesses of the MSMEs by featuring them.”

On a more personal note, you have been in a relationship with Rhian for more than three years. What does she say about your political career and when do you plan to settle down?

“Initially, Rhian was against my entering politics. We almost broke up when she found out I was going to run for Congress. In fact, when I ran for party list in 2022, she did not even help me on the campaign trail. But eventually she saw that I was passionate about my work and my intentions to help and make a difference were pure and sincere. This time, she is very supportive and is helping me on the campaign trail. As for settling down, soon… after the elections. I do not want to do it before lest I be accused of using my wedding for political mileage.”

TRENDING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hollywood stars sign open letter urging Trump to protect film, TV from AI

Hollywood stars sign open letter urging Trump to protect film, TV from AI

9 hours ago
The open letter — signed by over 400 actors, directors and artists — hits back against tech giants like Google...
Entertainment
fbtw
Netflix hit 'Adolescence' stokes UK parents' anxiety

Netflix hit 'Adolescence' stokes UK parents' anxiety

By Caroline Taix | 7 hours ago
"Adolescence," the Netflix hit series about a British 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of a horrifying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mommas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle Bench runway&nbsp;

Flying kiss for Atong: Hot mommas Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo sizzle Bench runway 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Sunshine Cruz was the lady in red who strutted the runway and blew a kiss to her man seated on the frontrow, Atong Ang, while...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino: What makes their loveteam work?

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino: What makes their loveteam work?

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Are they or aren’t they? As they say, just read between the lines.
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN&rsquo;s story inspires Columbia Business School MBA students

ABS-CBN’s story inspires Columbia Business School MBA students

By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
For MBA students at Columbia Business School who visited ABS-CBN, the company’s transformation story is more than just...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fans get surprise &lsquo;mini-concert&rsquo; from the Eraserheads

Fans get surprise ‘mini-concert’ from the Eraserheads

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The Eraserheads surprised fans with a “mini-concert” after the sold-out screening of the iconic band’s documentary...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kung pwede lang i-rewind': Marian Rivera admits jealousy, making up with past feuds

'Kung pwede lang i-rewind': Marian Rivera admits jealousy, making up with past feuds

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Marian Rivera admitted to feeling jealousy in the past but shared that all is well now. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Talakan ko lang namamlastik&rsquo;: Herlene Budol comes to the rescue of Ashley Ortega

‘Talakan ko lang namamlastik’: Herlene Budol comes to the rescue of Ashley Ortega

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Herlene Budol is updated with the newest season of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) as she asked to be let inside the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata wears Ehrran Montoya as Pinay Snow White
Exclusive

Maymay Entrata wears Ehrran Montoya as Pinay Snow White

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
For her character as the Pinay Snow White, she was clad in an Ehrran Montoya couture creation.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mariah Carey wins 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' copyright lawsuit

Mariah Carey wins 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' copyright lawsuit

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A federal judge dismissed a copyright lawsuit claiming that singer Mariah Carey stole elements from a songwriter's track...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with