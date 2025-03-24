Sam on settling down with Rhian

I met Sam Verzosa for the first time at a recent luncheon he and business partner RS Francisco hosted for a few select press friends. Prior to this, I knew of Sam because he is known in showbiz circles as the boyfriend of Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos and as the CEO and co-founder of FRONTROW, the multi-level marketing company that distributes Luxxe White line.

In 2022, he also added “congressman” to the list of many titles he carries as the representative of the party list Tutok To Win. And now, he is also a mayoral aspirant for the city of Manila who is running against the incumbent, Honey Lacuna, and Isko Moreno, who is trying to reclaim the title after his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022.

So what will Sam Verzosa do for Manila if he wins the mayoral election in May? What does Rhian Ramos have to say about her politicking boyfriend? And is marriage on the horizon? Read on to learn the answers to all these and more.

What compelled you to be the first nominee of Tutok to Win in 2022, and then to be a mayoral candidate for Manila in the May 12 mid-term elections?

“When the pandemic happened back in March 2020, I wanted to help as much as I could. Frontrow has been blessed because our company was doing well. It was time to share our blessings and help. By April 2020, Frontrow Cares was distributing face masks and PPEs, and bought 20,000 sacks of rice to distribute to our less fortunate brothers and sisters from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Frontrow Cares has been there since 2009, the same year Frontrow was launched. We helped victims of Ondoy, Yolanda, the Taal volcano eruption and many more. It became innate for me to help. It was only in 2022 — 13 years after — that I decided to go into politics when I decided to run as the first nominee of Tutok To Win and fortunately, I am now part of the 19th Congress. I am the first from my family who entered politics. I even backed out initially.”

What to you are the Top 3 problems of Manila and how do you plan to solve them?

“The three Ks: kalusugan (health), kaalaman (education) and kabuhayan (livelihood). The (lack of these) three are the root causes of poverty in Manila. Ito ang tatlong pinaka-hinihiling ng aking mga kababayan sa Maynila. The poor, solo parents, senior citizens, students... almost everyone, this is their plea. These are the three pillars of my campaign. Free hospitalization, free maintenance medicines, and a monthly allowance of P2,000 for every senior citizen at magdadagdag ng mga doctor at mga ospital para sa mga senior citizens at mga PWD.

“Para sa kaalaman: I want the Manileños to be like me, a graduate of the University of the Philippines (Civil Engineering). Gusto ko makapagtapos sila para magka-oportunidad sila sa buhay. Gusto ko ring bigyan ng allowance ang mga estudyante at magkaroon ng mga review centers para makapasok sila sa mga magagaling na mga universities, makatapos sila at matulungan nila mga pamilya nila.

“Kabuhayan at trabaho: Eto ang kasalukuyang binibigay ko para kumita sila at maangat nila ang sarili nila sa kahirapan. Tutulungan ko ang mga Manileño angatin ang sarili nila para hindi na sila umasa sa gobyerno.”

You initially hosted the GMA show “Dear SV,” which is now hosted by your girlfriend Rhian Ramos. Tell us more about this.

“I am so happy that the show is rating very well, and more so because it’s Rhian who is hosting it now. But the best part is that I am able to promote Manila and its heritage sites as a destination. So, even if I am not yet the mayor, I am able to help promote the city and the businesses of the MSMEs by featuring them.”

On a more personal note, you have been in a relationship with Rhian for more than three years. What does she say about your political career and when do you plan to settle down?

“Initially, Rhian was against my entering politics. We almost broke up when she found out I was going to run for Congress. In fact, when I ran for party list in 2022, she did not even help me on the campaign trail. But eventually she saw that I was passionate about my work and my intentions to help and make a difference were pure and sincere. This time, she is very supportive and is helping me on the campaign trail. As for settling down, soon… after the elections. I do not want to do it before lest I be accused of using my wedding for political mileage.”