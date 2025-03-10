^

Entertainment

Bugoy Cariño, EJ Laure now married

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 10:29am
Bugoy CariÃ±o, EJ Laure now married
Actor Bugoy Carino and volleyball star EJ Laure
Aces and Queens via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Bugoy Cariño and volleyball star EJ Laure tied the knot in a church wedding in Tagaytay yesterday.

Facebook page Aces and Queens posted photos of Bugoy and EJ's wedding. 

"Ej Laure and Bugoy Cariño wedding. Road to forever. Congratulations," it captioned the post. 

Bugoy and EJ got engaged on September 3, 2023 during Bugoy's birthday celebration.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin and ipagsigawan sa lahat ng kaibigan ko na nandito, kaya napakaimportante niyo sa akin, na itong babaeng ito, papakasalan ko," Bugoy told guests.

“Itong babaeng ito, mamahalin ko hanggang dulo. Kaya maraming, maraming salamat sa pagpunta niyo," he added. 

Bugoy and EJ shared on their Instagram accounts their pre-nuptial photos and videos and said that they will get married on March 9. 

RELATEDBugoy Cariño proposes to EJ Laure on his 21st birthday

BUGOY CARINO

EJ LAURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Pearl Gala&rsquo; reaffirms Ballet Manila&rsquo;s place in the world of dance

‘Pearl Gala’ reaffirms Ballet Manila’s place in the world of dance

By Carlo Orosa | 1 day ago
Ballet Manila’s “Pearl Gala” was more than a performance. It was a tribute to three decades of...
Entertainment
fbtw
How NIKI&rsquo;s Manila show became a &lsquo;cathartic experience&rsquo; for my daughter

How NIKI’s Manila show became a ‘cathartic experience’ for my daughter

By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
My daughter Gabbie is an avid concertgoer, especially when the performer is an artist she loves.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am 'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon proposes to girlfriend

Fil-Am 'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon proposes to girlfriend

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon, best known for his role in Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man" films, is now...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Gabby Concepcion taught his daughters about love

What Gabby Concepcion taught his daughters about love

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Gabby Concepcion recently shared what he’s been teaching his daughters about health and relationships, and his idea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pamela Anderson finally feels like an actress, 32 years after 'Baywatch'

Pamela Anderson finally feels like an actress, 32 years after 'Baywatch'

By Adam Plowright | 23 hours ago
After winning rave reviews for her turn in the film "The Last Showgirl," Pamela Anderson is now dreaming of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meta launches facial recognition tool vs fake celebrity ads in Europe, South Korea

Meta launches facial recognition tool vs fake celebrity ads in Europe, South Korea

17 hours ago
Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is launching a facial recognition tool to detect scam adverts featuring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Seth Fedelin, Morisette big winners at Manila International Film Festival 2025

Seth Fedelin, Morisette big winners at Manila International Film Festival 2025

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Seth Fedelin and singer Morissette, in her big screen debut, bagged the audience' choice for best actor and actress at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos wins Best Actress at Fantasporto 2025 for &lsquo;Espantaho&rsquo;&nbsp;

Judy Ann Santos wins Best Actress at Fantasporto 2025 for ‘Espantaho’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Judy Ann Santos is bringing back home a beautiful souvenir from Portugal after bagging the Best Actress award for her performance...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Hello, Love, Again&rsquo; wins box-office award at Manila International Film Festival 2025&nbsp;

‘Hello, Love, Again’ wins box-office award at Manila International Film Festival 2025 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
The Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards sequel starrer “Hello, Love, Again” was cited with a special award at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with