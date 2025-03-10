Bugoy CariÃ±o, EJ Laure now married

Bugoy Cariño, EJ Laure now married

Aces and Queens via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Bugoy Cariño and volleyball star EJ Laure tied the knot in a church wedding in Tagaytay yesterday.

Facebook page Aces and Queens posted photos of Bugoy and EJ's wedding.

"Ej Laure and Bugoy Cariño wedding. Road to forever. Congratulations," it captioned the post.

Bugoy and EJ got engaged on September 3, 2023 during Bugoy's birthday celebration.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin and ipagsigawan sa lahat ng kaibigan ko na nandito, kaya napakaimportante niyo sa akin, na itong babaeng ito, papakasalan ko," Bugoy told guests.

“Itong babaeng ito, mamahalin ko hanggang dulo. Kaya maraming, maraming salamat sa pagpunta niyo," he added.

Bugoy and EJ shared on their Instagram accounts their pre-nuptial photos and videos and said that they will get married on March 9.

