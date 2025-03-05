Harry Styles runs Tokyo Marathon in 3.5 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning British singer Harry Styles joined thousands of participants running in the Tokyo Marathon, finishing with a stellar time under three-and-a-half hours.

Last March 1, a moustached Styles, decked out in all-black save for his neon running shoes, ran the Tokyo Marathon and made the occasional wave to fans who recognized him.

According to official marathon data, Styles finished with a net time of 3:24:07 (with a gross time of 3:37:19) as the 6010th person to cross the finish line.

Data also showed the singer wearing bib number 39162 had an average pace of almost five minutes per kilometer and pretty even splits.

Harry getting support from some marathon watchers and smiling while running the Tokyo marathon today! ???? (via deuxmoi) pic.twitter.com/ouZ5rrnurz — HSD (@hsdaily) March 2, 2025

Ethiopian runner Tadese Takele clocked the fastest time with 2:03:23, the fifth-fastest in the Tokyo Marathon's history and just over a minute the record set by Kenyan runner Benson Kipruto last year.

Filipino runners Arlan Abois Jr. and Richard Salano both clocked times under the two-and-a-half hour mark, the former setting a new career best at 2:24:23 good for 125th place.

Recent celebrity mathoners include Colin Farrell, Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Reynolds, Edward Norton, Alicia Keys, Cynthia Erivo, Gordon Ramsay, Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Jennifer Connelly, Kevin Hart, Pamela Anderson, Ashton Kutcher, Karlie Kloss, and Will Ferrell.

